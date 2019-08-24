It's now just a matter of time before the X-Men show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some fans want Tom Hardy as Wolverine. With this in mind, digital artist Ryan Chadeayne created some interesting fan art depicting Hardy in the classic Wolverine suit. Of course, most of us probably know Hardy best as Eddie Brock in the blockbuster hit Venom, but the actor has yet to appear in the MCU. Noting in the caption how the casting choice is very unlikely to happen, Chadeayne posted the fan art of Hardy as Logan to Instagram, and you can take a look at it below.

Hardy's name is just one of many candidates fans have speculated about seeing as the next Wolverine. Rocketman star Taron Egerton has been rumored to be in contention for the role, and although fans have responded positively to the idea, Egerton has said he hasn't yet had any talks about it with Marvel. There has also been fan art made of Keanu Reeves portraying Logan, as the popular actor is another major player in Hollywood who still hasn't made his way into the MCU. This week, it was also reported Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington was being eyed for a role in the MCU, and some fans have already begun wondering if he'll end up being the next actor to wield the adamantium claws.

Related: Kingsman Star Taron Egerton Wanted as Wolverine in the MCU?

The door opened for the MCU to finally bring in the X-Men following the commercial and critical failure of Dark Phoenix. Its shortcomings at the box office officially put an end to Fox's X-Men franchise as we knew it, for better or for worse. Kevin Feige has since confirmed his plans to bring the characters into the MCU, although he suggested it could be a long time before we see them. However, now that the loss of Spider-Man creates a huge hole in plans for the MCU moving forward, we could end up seeing Logan and pals brought into the fold sooner rather than later.

As for Hardy, it does seem unlikely he'll be cast as the next Wolverine, even if stranger things have happened. However, we will definitely see him once again portray the role of Eddie Brock. When he starred in Venom last year, the movie became a smash hit, grossing over $856 million at the box office. Clearly, the movie was a hit with fans, despite its less-than-impressive critical reception. Naturally, Sony chose to roll with it and signed on Hardy for two more Venom movies. Production has since commenced on Venom 2 with Andy Serkis in the director's chair, and the anticipated sequel is set to release on Oct. 2, 2020.

Certainly, nobody can ever replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but hopefully the next actor to play the character will have a performance that's just as memorable in its own way. In any case, it's going to be very exciting once Logan makes his long-awaited debut in the MCU, no matter who's playing him. The fan art of Hardy as Wolverine comes to us from ryans.reviews on Instagram.