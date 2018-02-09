Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams sat down with BBC Radio 1 during interviews for their new movie, Early Man, to play some triviabuster, confirming or denying some of the weird IMDb trivia listed on their pages.

Maisie Williams has multiple pet tortoises? Come on now.

Can you guess what selachophobia is? Well, Tom Hiddleston has it. Big time.

It's okay though, because apparently Tom can juggle as well, but that won't help him with his phobia.

Maisie's favorite guilty pleasure movie? Easy. John Tucker Must Die.

Seems like IMDb users know their stuff.