Tom Holland is being celebrated by thousands of fans worldwide in honor of his 25th birthday. After achieving international fame as the newest incarnation of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland has since appeared in two solo Spider-Man movies. His third Spidey movie,Spider-Man: No Way Home, will bring back Holland as the iconic web-slinger once again when it is released in theaters in December.

For his time in the MCU among many other acclaimed roles, Tom Holland has quickly risen to become one of the world's most beloved actors of today. It comes as no surprise to see Holland and his work celebrated by fans, especially considering how much he has already accomplished all before the age of 25. The official Twitter account for Spider-Man: No Way Home posted a GIF of Holland and said, "happy birthday to my fave gemini, Tom Holland."

happy birthday to my fave gemini, @tomholland1996 😘 pic.twitter.com/gKXNe0VLfK — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 1, 2021

Further promoting his return as Peter Parker, a No Way Home fan account added, "Happy birthday to Peter Parker himself, Tom Holland! Tom was only 19 when he was cast as Spider-Man, and in the six years since he has portrayed the web-slinger in five movies. His sixth appearance is Spider-Man: No Way Home, in theaters December 17."

Happy birthday to Peter Parker himself, Tom Holland!



Tom was only 19 when he was cast as Spider-Man, and in the six years since he has portrayed the web-slinger in five movies. His sixth appearance is #SpiderManNoWayHome, in theaters December 17 🕸 pic.twitter.com/5uVu8FRLY4 — Daily Spider-Man: No Way Home (@dailynowayhome) June 1, 2021

"Happy birthday Tom Holland, time flies," tweeted NetflixFilm, including side-by-side photos of Holland as a child star and how he appears now.

happy birthday Tom Holland, time flies 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Aa5VZ9tHdJ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 1, 2021

Fans across the world are also celebrating. Watching one of Tom Holland's Spidey movies to celebrate, one fan posted, "I'm watching Spider-Man: Homecoming in honor of Tom Holland's birthday today! This movie always makes me happy."

I’m watching Spider-Man: Homecoming in honor of Tom Holland’s birthday today! This movie always makes me happy. pic.twitter.com/HAtEWBAcNt — Elisa 🏳️‍🌈 (@elisabelle__) June 1, 2021

"Happy Birthday Tom Holland very cheers and health for you, your family, friends and fans!" tweets another fan. "I have to watch Ownard, Cherry and Chaos Walking. I hope hopeful for Spider-Man: No Way Home in the movie theaters."

Happy Birthday @TomHolland1996 very cheers and health for you, your family, friends and fans!. I have to watch Ownard, Cherry and Chaos Walking. I hope hopeful for Spider-Man: No Way Home in the movie theaters. Seu dublador @WirleyContaifer também é ótimo!. 🤝👏🎂🎭 #TomHolland — Eduardo Mendonça (@Educmendonca) June 1, 2021

Including a variety of images of Holland from his various movie roles, another fan said, "happy birthday to the king of range, tom holland."

happy birthday to the king of range, tom holland pic.twitter.com/KrT93VBkRH — lidia (@homeccomings) May 31, 2021

"Happy birthday Tom Holland!" another tweet reads. "He's one of the greatest actors of his generation and his career is only going to get better. It's been an amazing journey so far."

Happy birthday Tom Holland! He’s one of the greatest actors of his generation and his career is only going to get better. It’s been an amazing journey so far pic.twitter.com/1LwNCaeGaL — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) June 1, 2021

Seeing nothing but perfection in Holland, another fan adds: "happy birthday tom holland, a good, kind, handsome and sexy man, talented actor, dancer, singer, cook, golfer, guitar player. thank you for existing and making us all very happy mwah mwah love you."

happy birthday tom holland, a good, kind, handsome and sexy man, talented actor, dancer, singer, cook, golfer, guitar player. thank you for existing and making us all very happy

mwah mwah love you❤️ #HappyBirthdayTomHollandpic.twitter.com/jNkfmY7JxI — nat (@tomsafet) June 1, 2021

Some of Holland's more famous fans are paying tribute as well. His Avengers series co-star Mark Ruffalo posted an image of himself with Holland and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow Russo Brothers twin, Tom Holland."

Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow @Russo_Brothers twin, @TomHolland1996 🥳 pic.twitter.com/XJMoRdAQiU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 1, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. The sequel will include a multiverse and it's rumored that previous Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will make surprise appearances. There has also been chatter of a trailer for the movie releasing soon, though that hasn't been officially confirmed. In any case, let's hope we can see some footage from the anticipated release soon. To see what other people are saying about Holland in honor of his 25th birthday, just head on over to Twitter.