The Russo Brothers introduced the MCU and the rest of the world to Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War. After working with the actor on several MCU projects, the filmmaker duo cast Holland in their upcoming crime drama titled Cherry. In a recent interview with ET, the Russos declared they were ready to start campaigning for an Oscar for Holland for his performance in the film.

"Count me on the list of folks who are ready to start the awards campaign today. I think everyone will be blown away when they get a chance to see the depth and versatility he brings to Cherry. He is a generationally talented actor."

From what we know so far, Cherry will see Holland play the role of an Army medic with PTSD who becomes addicted to opioids and resorts to robbing banks to pay for the addiction. The role is far removed from the world of web-slinging and world-saving that Holland is best known for, but the Russo brothers are clearly very happy with what the actor brings to the table in his new role.

This is not the first time that the filmmaking duo has heaped praise on their lead actor. Back in April, Joe Russo described Holland's performance in the film as a rare feat in recent times.

"I think it's an Oscar worthy performance. I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Set photos from Cherry have already revealed Holland sporting a drastically different look for his new role, with his head shaved and pointing a gun at the camera. It is often difficult for MCU actors to escape the shadow of the franchise when they try to look for roles outside of the superhero film series. Holland seems committed to a sincere effort to show audiences he has a greater range as a performer than embodying the naive idealism of Peter Parker or the awkward superheroics of Spider-Man.

Of course, that does not mean Holland is turning his back on the webbed wall-crawler. In fact, the actor is getting ready to head his own cinematic universe as Spider-Man under the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, also called the SPUMC. The franchise plans to bring Spider-Man together onscreen with some of his most famous supporting characters from the comics, including Venom, Morbius, Black Cat, and Kraven.

Directed and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, Cherry features Tom Holland in the lead role, alongside Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Kyle Harvey. The Russos have stated that they are looking for a late fall release for their movie, provided cinema conditions improve by that time. This news first appeared at ET Online.