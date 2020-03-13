The Back to the Future deepfake video featuring Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland as Marty McFly alongside his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star, and Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Emmett Brown took the internet by storm a few weeks ago. Despite many fans feeling that the time travel adventure movies should never be remade, it is hard to argue with the casting choice, and so the video was met with a pretty positive reaction. Somewhat surprisingly, this was not a reaction shared by the star of the video Tom Holland, who actually found the whole thing a little offensive right out of the gate.

"At first I was almost a little offended, like I need to get my lawyer right now and sue someone. 'This is great, I'm gonna get paid today.' But then I didn't because I thought it was a great video. But yeah I think I'm going to speak to Robert and see if we can create something for deepfake."

So, it sounds like Holland's response to the video changed quite rapidly, but his knee-jerk reaction was to pick up the phone, call his lawyer, and take someone to court. Deepfakes are a relatively new trend, with the Back to The Future video superimposing Tom Holland's face over that of Michael J. Fox. As it stands the laws surrounding the use of an actor's image in these kinds of videos are something of a grey area, which partly explains Holland's reaction. Thankfully he calmed down quite quickly and saw it as being something to just be enjoyed, even suggesting that he and Downey Jr. should create something themselves.

Tom Holland has spoken previously about the idea of remaking the Back to the Future movies, with the actor revealing that conversations have taken place behind the scenes. He did assert however that this is not something he would ever be interested in.

"I'd be lying if I said there hadn't been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake, but that film is the most perfect film or one of the most perfect films. One that couldn't be made better. That said, if Downey and I could just shoot that one scene that they remade for fun, he could pay for it because he has loads of money, I would do it for my fee. And we could make that one scene. I think we owe it to deepfake because they did such a good job."

No doubt that many movie fans would agree that the Back to the Future movies are pretty perfect, but there are some who would like to see a sequel come to fruition at some stage, with many suggesting that Tom Holland could play Marty McFly's son, as opposed to Marty himself.

Back to the Future follows contemporary high schooler Marty McFly and his time-hopping adventures with his friend Doc Brown. The trilogy is one of the most celebrated in cinematic history, with each movie containing all of the charm, drama and delightful adventure that one could want in a family movie. This comes to us from BBC Radio 1.