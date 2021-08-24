Tom Holland took to his Instagram to express his gratitude to fans after the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer was finally released yesterday. The trailer dropped just after 9:30pm and within 20 minutes had racked up over a half a million views, and is now surging towards the 35 million mark. Holland had been flying at the time the trailer dropped, so he had not managed to watch the reactions come in live, but he made sure he updated everyone as soon as he was able to.

"Hey everyone what's up... I'm at the airport, I've been flying for the last ten hours, so I didn't actually post the trailer my brother Harry did, so I haven't been able to see the reactions and how excited everyone is, and I'm just landing, I turn my phone on, and my phone has gone mental."

"The love and support you guys show for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that's just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what is to come, I'm so excited to share more with you guys, and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man and showing you trailers - to be having films coming out - this is so exciting. So yeah, I love you all, thank you for your support, and enjoy the trailer," - Tom Holland.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked early yesterday, as an unfinished grainy version without many of the special effects shots in place. While it had been rumored that Sony would be unveiling the trailer at CinemaCon but not putting it out to the general public, how much the leak influenced the decision to spread the trailer on all social media platforms is unknown, but it seems likely that it was the plan all along.

Similar to the initial reactions to the first Eternals teaser a couple of months back, fans were split. There were those ecstatic to have finally been given a glimpse of what can be expected of the movie when it arrives in December, with clear signs of the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro, Doctor Strange messing with the multiverse and more. Then there were those who seems surprised that there were no signs of long rumored appearances by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men, or Daredevil. There should really be a question raised as to why anyone would expect so much from a teaser? We already know that Marvel don't like to reveal the biggest secrets of their movies, so we were never going to have all the rumors confirmed now.

Sony did update the synopsis of the movie, which how reads: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

We will still have the final trailer to come in around two months' time, at which point those craving sight of the elusive previous incarnations of Spidey could finally get their wish.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.