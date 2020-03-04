Young actor Tom Holland has already put his name to some pretty famous properties, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, the Pixar movie Onward and the upcoming Uncharted video game adaptation, but one property he has yet to get involved with is Harry Potter. Well, according to Holland, if he were ever asked to join the Potterverse he would know exactly what to do as, in his own words, he knows more than even J.K. Rowling.

I think I might know more about Harry Potter than J.K. Rowling. I am like obsessed with Harry Potter. Growing up as a kid, it was my favorite thing ever."

Knowing more about a world than even it's creator is quite a bold statement to make, especially considering that J.K. Rowling knows so much about the inner workings of the wizarding world that even now she is still revealing little secrets and pieces of information. Holland was discussing an upcoming Harry Potter-themed pub quiz event he was attending, and could not help sharing just how much he loves the hugely successful book series that spawned a hugely successful movie series.

The Harry Potter craze swept the world at a time when Holland would have been the perfect age to start reading to books, and no doubt they made up a very large, important part of his childhood as they did for many at the time. Though the books came to an end some time ago, with the exception of the stage play The Cursed Child, the movie Potterverse continues with the Fantastic Beasts series of which the third installment is scheduled for release on 12 November, 2021. So, if Holland does want to add wielding a wand to his list of growing on-screen skills, the opportunity is surely there.

Until then, Tom Holland will be dabbling in the world of magic in the upcoming Pixar movie Onward. The movie is set in a fantastical world, where the populace once had magic and follows two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who receive a wizard's staff as a prearranged gift from their father, who died before Ian was born and when Barley was too young to remember him. The staff comes with a spell that will bring him back for only 24 hours, so his sons can meet him. Prompted by Barley, Ian uses the spell, only to end up with just his father's legs. This causes the brothers to go on a quest for a way to bring back the rest of their father before the time is up.

Onward is directed by Dan Scanlon, produced by Kori Rae and comes from a screenplay written by Scanlon, Jason Headley, and Keith Bunin. The movie stars the voices of Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer, alongside Tom Holland. Onward is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.This Harry Potter related bragging from Holland comes to us from BBC Radio 1.