Tom Holland might be best known for playing a Marvel superhero, but the Spider-Man star wants to try his hand with a role in a horror movie. Speaking with Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya about their respective Marvel roles, Holland opened up about his new role in Cherry which will see him playing a character far unlike Peter Parker. As for what will come next, Holland wants to enter the horror genre, apparently inspired by the creativity of Jordan Peele's Get Out.

"I think I will try and do both [Marvel movies and indie movies]," Tom Holland said of what's coming next in his career. "I'd like to do a horror film, but I'm so terrified of it. Get Out is one of the only horror films I've ever really seen, and I love that film, but I can't tell you how much sleep you stole from me."

Kaluuya, who starred in the lead role in Get Out, agrees that horror isn't really his go-to genre, though Peele's movie was an exception. He says, "I had babysitters who used to play Nightmare on Elm Street to me, and I used to watch that as a kid, and that gave me nightmares. So I wouldn't go out of my way to watch a horror movie, but Jordan Peele killed it."

Referring to a scene in Get Out where Kaluuya's character is hypnotized by stirred tea, Holland then adds, "We had a joke in my house, because, obviously, being English we drink loads of tea. And you'd be stirring the tea. 'Why are you doing it like that? Are you trying to hypnotize me? What the hell?'"

"Bro, going to London and getting a cup of tea after Get Out was interesting," Kaluuya responds.

Holland may not have been in any straight-up horror movies at this time, though he's gone halfway there with roles in a couple of thrillers. Last year, he appeared in Netflix's psychological thriller The Devil All the Time alongside Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, and Sebastian Stan. The Spider-Man star is also set to appear in the sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking, based on the book series by Patrick Ness, with Daisy Ridley and Mads Mikkelsen. That movie will be released by Lionsgate on March 5.

Of course, Holland has also been busy suited back up in the red-and-blue tights for another go as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3. Directed by Jon Watts, the anticipated sequel is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 17, 2021. He can also be seen in his newest role in Cherry, a crime drama directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, when it releases in theaters on Feb. 26; it will later stream on Apple TV+ on March 12.

As for Kaluuya, the Get Out star has been cast in the lead role of Judas and the Black Messiah, a biopic following Black Panther Party chariman Fred Hampton in the late 1960s. Lekeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, and Martin Sheen also star. The movie will be released on Sundance on Feb. 1 with a theatrical release following on Feb. 12. This news comes to us from Variety.