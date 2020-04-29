Tom Holland accidentally shared the answers to his Marvel pub quiz live on social media. More importantly, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star has now shared the entire pub quiz for all fans to enjoy in case they couldn't watch it live. The event was put together by Holland's The Brother's Trust in an effort to bring Marvel Cinematic Universe fans together. It was not a charity event, it was just the young actor and his brothers trying to provide some entertainment to everybody who is stuck indoors.

The Marvel pub quiz kicked off at 8pm U.K. time today and lasted for over an hour. Tom Holland answered fan questions, played Avengers: Endgame music to get everybody pumped up, and drank from an Iron Man mug. However, things started to get funny once MCU fans figured out that the answers to the questions were printed on the back of the cards, which were plainly visible when Holland was reading the questions. His brother had to come in from another room after fans started making fun of him. Even after being alerted to the situation, the young actor still did it a few more times.

It's unclear what Tom Holland was drinking out of his Iron Man mug, but it was more than likely some of Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin, since he the Deadpool actor recently sent Holland a case of it. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star admitted that he and his friends were drinking pretty heavily since they were staying indoors all of the time, which led him to announce that he was going to dry out for a week. That ended a few hours later when the case of Gin landed on his doorstep.

Regardless of giving away a lot of the answers, Tom Holland provided MCU fans from all over the world some entertainment for the day. Even after the fact, watching the video is pretty entertaining, so if you haven't seen it, you can check it out here and see if you knew any of the Marvel quiz answers without looking at Holland's cards. While the actor has tried his best not to spoil any MCU projects lately, it seems that spoiling things is probably just in his DNA.

Charlie Cox revealed in a new interview that he doesn't have a part in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, though some fans are under the impression that he was playing it off. If that was the case, it's really only a matter of time, and a few shots of Aviation Gin, before Tom Holland spoils all of the third movie, along with a possible appearance from Cox's Matt Murdock from the Daredevil series. Marvel fans are just going to have to keep on the lookout for more live events from Holland in the near future. While we wait, you can check out Tom Holland's Instagram feed of the whole Marvel pub quiz above.

