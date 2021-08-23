Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has seemingly responded to the recent trailer leak. Having no doubt experienced a split-second of sheer panic given his history with Marvel spoilers, the actor took to social media shortly after the leak, posting an Instagram Story with the caption "You ain't ready!"

While the meaning behind the message remains somewhat cryptic, many have taken it as Tom Holland informing fans that he has seen the full, finished trailer and that we are not ready for what Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring. Of course, he could be addressing the leaked trailer itself which, with its largely unfinished visual effects, was very much not ready to be released.

This would not be the first time that Tom Holland has hyped up the latest Spider-Man outing, with the actor teasing the movie's ambition. "The film is incredibly ambitious, and I'm delighted to say that we're succeeding in making it," the actor said earlier this year. "It's going really well. We watched a fight scene that we had shot a few weeks ago, and I've never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. I'm really excited for audiences to see that."

While specific details of the plot are still being kept under wraps, or at least as under wraps as possible, we do know that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the role of Doctor Strange in the Spider-Man sequel, taking on the mentor role that was previously held by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. With the involvement of Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme, and both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opening up the MCU to the craziness of alternate universes, it is surely now a foregone conclusion that Peter Parker will himself tackle the same issue.

Along with the trailer, several promo images and other merchandise tied to the movie have also been spotted online, with the most recent batch depicting Spidey and Strange leaping together through one of the Sorcerer Supreme's portals, as well as showing Spider-Man in a new, magic-infused suit and using Doctor Strange-esque abilities.

Ongoing rumors have also claimed that Doctor Strange will be far from the only hero teaming up with Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the movie. Despite constant denials and push backs, it is still hotly rumored that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with both actors reportedly reprising their respective iterations of the beloved character in roles that are far more than just short-lived cameos.

The inclusion of other Spider-Men will no doubt come in handy, as several villains will also reportedly feature in No Way Home, including the likes of Alfred Molina as Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro, both of whom are expected to leap from their respective franchises and into the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. A fully finished trailer for the Marvel movie is expected to officially debut at CinemaCon, an event taking place in Las Vegas, this week.