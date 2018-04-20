Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch are out promoting Infinity War together and in a new interview they were asked some questions outside of the spoiler-types that they normally get. This new line of questioning had Holland mistake RuPaul's Drag Race for a show about actual drag racing, which received a pretty good look from Cumberbatch. It's definitely one of the best promotional appearances for Infinity War that has been released thus far.

In a new interview with Absolute Radio, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland were asked which member of the Avengers: Infinity War cast would win RuPaul's Drag Race. The interviewer gave the actors a choice between Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, or Bradley Cooper. Without skipping a beat, Holland replies, "I think Downey would win at Drag Race because he has the fastest cars." Cumberbatch gives a funny look to the camera before telling Holland what RuPaul's Drag Race really is by saying, "Aaah... it's not that kind of Drag Race. RuPaul, man."

After a second, Tom Holland figures it out and exclaims, "Oh yes... I do know what that is!" The look on Benedict Cumberbatch's face is really something that needs to be seen to be believed. After they get the whole "drag race" vs. drag race straightened out, Cumberbatch explains that he thinks that Infinity War actor Tom Hiddleston would probably win RuPaul's Drag Race because the actor can reportedly, "dress up pretty mighty fine." It makes sense that 21-year old Holland wouldn't know about RuPaul's Drag Race, even though it has been on for over ten years now. Plus, Holland is from the U.K. and is probably more used to Top Gear as opposed to RuPaul's show.

At least Tom Holland isn't out spoiling Infinity War for Marvel fans. The young actor has been known to accidentally let some secrets out, which prompted the Russo Brothers to only handout little bits of the script at a time. Additionally, Holland has only seen the very first 30 minutes of the movie from recent special fan screenings, which is probably all for the best. In terms of seeing the whole script, the Russo Brothers recently revealed that they believe Benedict Cumberbatch is the only member of the cast that had access to the entire thing.

Infinity War is now less than a week away and the hype is starting to drive a certain faction of hardcore Marvel fans a little crazy, which is completely understandable since the Russo Brothers and Marvel have been leading a pretty tight-lipped ship. It's still pretty amazing that there's still mystery surrounding Infinity War with less than a week to go. That being said, fans may want to start to limit their social media use to keep from spoilers ruining their moviegoing experience. While we wait for Infinity War, you can watch Tom Holland mistake RuPaul's Drag Race for a real drag race below, thanks to the Absolute Radio Twitter account.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland took on @daveberry_tweet's 'Showbiz Scenarios' challenge.



Important questions for the guys - which Avenger looks the best in drag?



The full interview will be on the Dave Berry Show Podcast this Friday. — Absolute Radio (@absoluteradio) April 18, 2018