Tom Holland, in a roundabout way, addressed the Spider-Man situation at Disney's D23 Expo. Holland was on hand at the Disney's event to discuss his latest movie, Onward, which is an original coming from Pixar. Holland is joined by his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Chris Pratt in that adventure and they were both on hand, to the delight of those in attendance. And what did Holland say to the crowd? That he loves them 3000.

Sony and Disney, as reported last week, couldn't reach terms to extend their partnership regarding the Spider-Man franchise. That means Marvel Studios can no longer use Peter Parker in the MCU, and future Spider-Man solo movies released by Sony can't include any references to the MCU. That has put Tom Holland, who currently stars as the fan-favorite character, in an unenviable position. He's essentially caught in the middle of a tense situation between two massive corporations.

Tom Holland hadn't addressed the situation publically. Though, he was spotted with his MCU co-star and mentor Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram, with the two taking a hike together, seemingly having a really great time. That alone sparked some interesting debate about the situation. Right before Holland was going to walk off stage following the Onward presentation, he addressed the D23 crowd in a heartbreaking, yet heartwarming way, in perhaps the only way someone as lovable as Holland could. Here's what he reportedly had to say.

"It's been a crazy week, but I want you to know that I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3000"

I love you 3000 became perhaps the most beloved quote from Avengers: Endgame, if not the entire MCU, following the movie's debut earlier this year. This probably isn't worth reading into, but the fact that Holland used a quote from an MCU movie is perhaps telling. Holland most recently starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which almost served as an epilogue to the events of Avengers: Endgame. More importantly, it went on to gross $1.11 billion at the global box office, making it Sony's biggest release ever. As such, they're determined to continue the franchise, with our without the help of Marvel Studios.

As it stands, there is no deal between the two companies. It is, however, possible that they could come back to the table and find a path forward, which would seem to be in the best interests of both parties. The MCU will have trouble explaining away Spider-Man and Sony will certainly have issues moving forward without those connections. Until a deal happens, if it ever does, Tom Holland is in an awkward position. We'll be sure to keep you posted the situation progresses. In the meantime, feel free to check out the new poster for Onward from the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account.

