Cherry star Tom Holland says he's been "flirting" with the idea of becoming a stand-up comedian. The young actor is currently out promoting his latest project with the Russo Brothers, which takes him far away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cherry finds Holland in a dramatic role as a veteran with PTSD who becomes addicted to opioids. To support his habit, the character results to robbing banks and lands himself in prison.

The Russo Brothers are convinced that Tom Holland's performance in Cherry will earn him awards recognition. The role could not be more different from Holland's Peter Parker, but the actor is still striving to do something different for the future. In a new interview, the actor said he wants to do "something that challenges me, something I haven't done before," when asked about what's next. You can read what Holland had to say below.

"It could be a comedy, [or] again another dramatic movie with a character that's a huge departure from myself. A play, I'd love to get back on stage and perform on stage again. I'm kind of flirting with the idea of trying a bit of stand-up comedy, following my old man in his footsteps. There's all sorts of things I'd like to try and do. I need to keep reminding myself I'm only 24 and I have my whole life ahead of me, so I don't want to rush anything. I want to take my time and be very clever and strategic in what I do next."

Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, is an actor and comedian. He recently penned the comedic book, Eclipsed: Turns Out that Spider-Man Does Have a Dad After All. But could the Spider-Man 3 star pull off a stand-up career? That remains to be seen, but it would definitely be a major challenge for the young actor.

When discussing the urge to try new things, Tom Holland said, "I'm sort of coming to the end of a chapter in my life and I'm very excited to see what the future holds." As for what that means for Sony and Marvel Studios' Peter Parker in the future is unclear. "I'm also a little bit nervous to sort of step away from things, but as anything, I like to improvise and take things in my stride and just get on with it, really," he said. It appears that Sony is really only getting started with their Spider-Man franchise and Holland will appear in at least one more MCU movie in the future, which is in addition to Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 is currently filming, and Tom Holland assures MCU fans that the movie will be pretty crazy. If half of the reports about the highly anticipated sequel end up being proven true, it will be pretty crazy with a ton of different characters from the Multiverse. For now though, Holland appears to be thinking about a possible career in stand-up comedy. You can check out the rest of the interview with Holland over at Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast.