Over the last four years, Tom Holland has gained global fame thanks to his time as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which, of course, came about thanks to a partnership agreement between studios Sony and Disney. Holland is continuing this relationship with the House of Mouse with the upcoming fantasy adventure, Onward, and now the actor has taken to social media to thank the studio for all they have given him.

"It's good in life to set goals and have milestones. A big one for me was being in a Pixar movie and I can't quite believe that this came true. Thank you @disney for yet again making me the luckiest kid going. Onward is a film about family and brotherhood and that's exactly how you should watch it. Grab the fam and take them to see onward... you'll love it. And finally, Mr @prattprattpratt is soooo funny in this film - I'm so glad we got to work together again buddy."

Thanks to Onward, Tom Holland has now fulfilled one of his lifelong goals, and thanks to Disney he now feels like the "luckiest kid going". Having already achieved worldwide fame and fortune at such a young age, and having gotten the opportunity to play Spider-Man it is hard to disagree with that. Holland also gives a shout out to his fellow actor Chris Pratt, whom he has worked with several times now, with the two joining forces again as brothers in Onward.

Onward marks Holland's third time working alongside Pratt, with the pair having previously appeared together in the Marvel universe for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. For Onward Holland and Pratt star as two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.

With this social media post, Holland continues to demonstrate what a grounded, nice guy he is, singling out Disney and his fellow actors and thanking them for the opportunities he has been given in what must be a very pressured working environment. Holland was himself at the center of some of that Hollywood pressure last year, when it looked like the deal between Sony and Disney had fallen through, and, as a result, Spider-Man would be leaving the MCU. Thankfully the drama was resolved, but this must surely have been an emotional experience for the young actor.

Onward is directed by Dan Scanlon, and stars the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, Mel Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama, Tracey Ullman, Kyle Bornheimer, Dave Foley, George Psarras and John Ratzenberger alongside Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.The movie is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. This comes to us from Tom Holland's official Instagram account.