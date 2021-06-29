Although the character of Spider-Man comes with as close to a guarantee of success as any Hollywood movie can get, there is something about Tom Holland's latest incarnation of the webbed-wonder that, along with the power of the MCU, has elevated the character to a level of public adoration that even the previous movies has never quite managed. So it is no surprise that an old video of a young Tom Holland talking about his aspirations of becoming Spider-Man has gone viral on Tiktok. Fans in their thousands have shared the video, acknowledging how Holland managed to make his dream a reality just two years later.

Within the MCU, Spider-Man has gone from strength to strength since his debut in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, going on to do what no other Spider-Man has when Far From Home took more than $1billion when it was released in the wake of the mighty Avengers: Endgame. What makes it more impressive is unlike the Toby Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and Andrew Garfield's reboot,The Amazing Spiderman, both of which saw soaring budgets of over $250million on most of the movies, the MCU's Spider-Man had its success on the back of a relatively modest budget of $160-180million.

With Tom Holland set to appear in his third solo outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, at the end of the year, fans are so eager to see a trailer that they have lapped up old footage and interviews of Holland that relate to anything remotely Spidey based. The latest video is taken from a quick interview on the red carpet at the Empire Awards back in 2013. When he is asked about future projects, Holland makes it clear that Spider-Man was always in his sights.

"It's impossible to say something you exactly want to do, but something with action or comedy, maybe something that's less serious," Holland said. "What kind of superhero would I want to play? Maybe get ready to play Spider-Man in ten years' time for the reboot of the reboot."

Whether he was aware at that point of how close he was to being cast in the role is not known, and this video could actually just have been the very first of his well-documented spoiler videos that have led to him almost being gagged by the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch during join interviews. Either way, it is a great insight into how sometimes dreams do come true if you are the right person, in the right place, at the right time. When Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in December this will be the sixth time Holland has played Spider-Man on screen, double that of his most recent counterparts, but it also means that his current contract comes to an end and he recently spoke about maybe taking a break before deciding where he goes next.

"I'm going to take a break and travel the world," Holland said in an appearance on USA Today a few months ago. "It's the first time since I signed on to [Spider-Man: Homecoming] that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured."

With Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer expected anytime, and a cast list currently known to include Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man fans are at a point they cannot take any more teasing and even when the trailer drops, it is going to be a long six months wait for the movie to arrive on December 17.