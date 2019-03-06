Tom Savini is a name horror movie fans know as well as Stephen King, Wes Craven, and Clive Barker. The arguable king of horror movie make-up effects, Savini has worked on some of the most classic films of the genre such as George A. Romero's zombie masterpiece Dawn of the Dead, Sean S. Cunningham's original Friday the 13th film, and William Lustig's Maniac starring Joe Spinell. And if you're as much of a fan of all things Savini as we are, then you'll be pleased as punch to hear that Savini took to Twitter the other day to announce that he has a gigantic coffee table photobiography coming our way soon.

While a release date has yet to be announced for the upcoming book, you can check out the cover art below, which features Savini hanging out with two - count 'em out - two versions of his famous creature Fluffy The Crate Beast from Stephen King and George A. Romero's classic 1982 horror anthology Creepshow. On top of the films listed above, Savini has lent his talents to other horror movie standouts in the past. These include Romero's Martin and Day of the Dead, Tony Maylam's 80's summer camp slasher The Burning, Joseph Zito's The Prowler and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, and Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 starring Dennis Hopper.

Now, if you're not a horror movie make-up-effects nerd like some of us, but still find yourself looking at the header image of this post and/or the book's cover art below and recognize Savini, that's expected. After all, the man has also had roles in some of Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's classic flicks such as Sex Machine from their 90's vampire action-horror movie From Dusk Till Dawn, Osiris Amanpour in Rodriguez's Machete, and Deputy Tolo in Rodriguez's Planet Terror segment of the double feature flick Grindhouse. And if you're REALLY not a horror movie fan, then you might know Savini from roles such as Jenkins in Kevin's Smith's Zack and Miri Make a Porno, starring Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks, and/or as Mr. Callahan in Stephen Chbosky's adaptation of his own book, The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

And since we're here and discussing Savini's gifts to the world of horror cinema, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the man's directing efforts. These turns behind the camera include the 1990 remake of George A Romero's Night of the Living Dead starring Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman, Tom Towles, and Bill Moseley; and multiple episodes of the horror anthology series Tales from the Darkside including "Family Reunion", "Halloween Candy", and "Inside the Closet."

Once again, Savini's gigantic coffee table photo biography doesn't currently have a release date or much further info to go on, but we will make sure to stay up-to-date on the book and pass along word as we hear it. After all, this looks to be the definition of a must-read for horror fans, and fans of movie make-up effects in general. Tom Savini himself shared this new info over on Twitter.

Coming soon. A gigantic coffee table photo biography. Release date to be announced. pic.twitter.com/mCFPF5qyaO — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) February 23, 2019