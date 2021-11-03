Horror icon Tom Savini is trending online as genre fans around the world band together to celebrate the actor and legendary special FX guru. With credits including Dawn of the Dead, Creepshow, and Friday the 13th, Savini's FX work is widely considered to be among the very best, especially within the horror genre. He is also known for his work as an actor which includes an appearance in the Netflix series Locke & Key.
On Nov. 3, Savini turned 75 years old. Fans everywhere have been paying tribute in honor of Savini's birthday. The horror account Slasher Trash on Twitter is one example with a tweet that reads, "Happy 75th birthday to SFX legend, Tom Savini. The Godfather of Gore, The Sultan of Splatter, The Master of the Macabre and The Wizard of the Weird & Wonderful. Tom is responsible for my favourite moments in my favourite films. He's a bloody hero! Enjoy your day Tom Savini."
Showing love to the Tom Savini-directed Night of the Living Dead remake, Killer Horror Critic from Outer Space writes, "On Tom Savini's birthday, shout-out to his remake of Night of the Living Dead, which is fantastic and doesn't get nearly the amount of love it deserves. Savini is such a talented director and he knocked it out of the undead park with this one."
One fan posted an image of himself alongside Savini at a signing and wrote, "A very happy birthday to the Sultan of Splatter Tom Savini! This was taken just last weekend @ChillerTheatre It was an honor to meet such a legend who has worked on some of my all time favorite films!"
Fangoria honored Savini by noting that they've been celebrating his work since the publication's very first issue. In response, another fan said, "Tom Savini is an artist I hold in high esteem. His work is as memorable as the ones of Bob Keen, Carlo Rambaldi, Giannetto De Rossi, Ray Harryhausen, Robert Kurtzman, Sergio Stivaletti or Yoshihiro Nishimura."
And another fan tweeted, "I remember the glorious day I discovered in my small town library the Fangoria Video of Tom Savini. Illegally copied it and watched it on a regular basis. It has and will always inspire me. Happy 75th birthday to Tom."
Along with his FX work, Tom Savini is known for his many on-screen appearances. He had a very memorable role as Sex Machine in From Dusk till Dawn and also appeared in the recent television series adaptation. Along with his role as the locksmith in Locke & Key, Savini was also recently seen in the AMC horror series N0S4A2.
Savini has also delved into directing, which includes helming the Night of the Living Dead remake in 1990 and multiple episodes of the Tales from the Darkside TV series. More recently, he directed an episode of the Shudder horror series Creepshow, which pays homage to the original movie by George A. Romero and Stephen King. Savini had a small role in that movie and worked on the FX so this was a full circle moment for him.
Happy 75th birthday to Tom Savini! You can see what other fans are saying about the horror master's birthday on Twitter.