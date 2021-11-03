Horror icon Tom Savini is trending online as genre fans around the world band together to celebrate the actor and legendary special FX guru. With credits including Dawn of the Dead, Creepshow, and Friday the 13th, Savini's FX work is widely considered to be among the very best, especially within the horror genre. He is also known for his work as an actor which includes an appearance in the Netflix series Locke & Key.

On Nov. 3, Savini turned 75 years old. Fans everywhere have been paying tribute in honor of Savini's birthday. The horror account Slasher Trash on Twitter is one example with a tweet that reads, "Happy 75th birthday to SFX legend, Tom Savini. The Godfather of Gore, The Sultan of Splatter, The Master of the Macabre and The Wizard of the Weird & Wonderful. Tom is responsible for my favourite moments in my favourite films. He's a bloody hero! Enjoy your day Tom Savini."

Happy 75th birthday to SFX legend, Tom Savini.



The Godfather of Gore, The Sultan of Splatter, The Master of the Macabre and The Wizard of the Weird & Wonderful.



Tom is responsible for my favourite moments in my favourite films. He's a bloody hero! Enjoy your day @THETomSavinipic.twitter.com/coMYuwiGLr — Slasher Trash (@SlasherTrash) November 3, 2021

Showing love to the Tom Savini-directed Night of the Living Dead remake, Killer Horror Critic from Outer Space writes, "On Tom Savini's birthday, shout-out to his remake of Night of the Living Dead, which is fantastic and doesn't get nearly the amount of love it deserves. Savini is such a talented director and he knocked it out of the undead park with this one."

On Tom Savini’s birthday, shout-out to his remake of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, which is fantastic and doesn’t get nearly the amount of love it deserves.



Savini is such a talented director and he knocked it out of the undead park with this one pic.twitter.com/HRB0wzdyF0 — Killer Horror Critic from Outer Space (@KillerCritics) November 3, 2021

One fan posted an image of himself alongside Savini at a signing and wrote, "A very happy birthday to the Sultan of Splatter Tom Savini! This was taken just last weekend @ChillerTheatre It was an honor to meet such a legend who has worked on some of my all time favorite films!"

A very happy birthday to the Sultan of Splatter Tom Savini! This was taken just last weekend @ChillerTheatre It was an honor to meet such a legend who has worked on some of my all time favorite films! pic.twitter.com/bLc1pxoDXh — Stan (@StanTheMechanic) November 3, 2021

Fangoria honored Savini by noting that they've been celebrating his work since the publication's very first issue. In response, another fan said, "Tom Savini is an artist I hold in high esteem. His work is as memorable as the ones of Bob Keen, Carlo Rambaldi, Giannetto De Rossi, Ray Harryhausen, Robert Kurtzman, Sergio Stivaletti or Yoshihiro Nishimura."

Tom Savini is an artist I hold in high esteem. His work is as memorable as the ones of Bob Keen, Carlo Rambaldi, Giannetto De Rossi, Ray Harryhausen, Robert Kurtzman, Sergio Stivaletti or Yoshihiro Nishimura. — Shinji Mimura (@ShinjiMimura1) November 3, 2021

And another fan tweeted, "I remember the glorious day I discovered in my small town library the Fangoria Video of Tom Savini. Illegally copied it and watched it on a regular basis. It has and will always inspire me. Happy 75th birthday to Tom."

I remember the glorious day I discovered in my small town library the Fangoria Video of Tom Savini. Illegally copied it and watched it on a regular basis. It has and will always inspire me. Happy 75th birthday to Tom. — HFBThree (@shumway_trent) November 3, 2021

Along with his FX work, Tom Savini is known for his many on-screen appearances. He had a very memorable role as Sex Machine in From Dusk till Dawn and also appeared in the recent television series adaptation. Along with his role as the locksmith in Locke & Key, Savini was also recently seen in the AMC horror series N0S4A2.

Savini has also delved into directing, which includes helming the Night of the Living Dead remake in 1990 and multiple episodes of the Tales from the Darkside TV series. More recently, he directed an episode of the Shudder horror series Creepshow, which pays homage to the original movie by George A. Romero and Stephen King. Savini had a small role in that movie and worked on the FX so this was a full circle moment for him.

Happy 75th birthday to Tom Savini! You can see what other fans are saying about the horror master's birthday on Twitter.

The Happiest of Birthdays to our Executive Producer, the legendary @THETomSavini! You revolutionized art, film, and SFX . We are so grateful for your contributions to SpookyWorld in the 90's. Have a wonderful day!#TomSavini#SpookyWorldMovie#SFX#movie#film#horrorpic.twitter.com/3hJTGT7M6V — SpookyWorldMovie (@SpookyWorldThe1) November 3, 2021

Happy Birthday to one of the movie industry's greatest makeup artists Tom Savini. He's also an actor, stunt performer and film director. He is known for work on many films directed by George A. Romero, including Martin, Dawn of the Dead, pic.twitter.com/hZMMf11YZv — Dvd Daddy (@DVD_Daddy) November 3, 2021

Happy Birthday @thetomsavini. Where would horror be without this guy? Whether it's #zombies, monsters or slashers, Tom Savini casts a huge shadow over everything we love in a good horror movie. We're pairing his birthday with Gyrator Doppelbock, from @newglarusbrewing. pic.twitter.com/ZpoMGbviQy — Beer and B Movies Podcast (@beerand_bmovies) November 3, 2021

“Film is a truly magical medium. You can create illusions of reality, make people think they’ve seen things that they really haven’t – like blowing a guy’s head off with a shotgun.” #TomSavini#moviestars#birthdaycelebration#quoteofthedaypic.twitter.com/Hj4Bszgh47 — TechnicolorDreams (@TechnicolorDrea) November 3, 2021

Happy birthday to Tom Savini @THETomSavini who helped make the 80s so damn fun. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Qv8wVvfvW4 — Brian M. Sammons (@BrianMSammons) November 3, 2021