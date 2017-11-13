A new report has just been released that claims actor Tom Sizemore was removed from the set of Born Killers in 2003 for allegedly sexually violating an 11-year old girl. The actor was removed from the set after the young actress told her parents that Sizemore had touched her genitals. No charges were filed at the time and Tom Sizemore returned to the production after it moved from Utah to California. The now 26-year old former actress is seeking to press charges against Sizemore, as well as her parents, and has requested to stay anonymous.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Tom Sizemore and his representation, to which they simply replied, "No Comment." The site talked to a dozen members of the cast and crew who can confirm that the actor was removed from the set and that everybody on the project new about the allegations. Rumors and emotions were reportedly running wild at the time of the alleged incident, leading to a less than stellar work environment for all who were involved. Tom Sizemore is said to have denied the young actress' claim as soon as he was confronted with it, but his management firm Untitled and talent agency CAA quietly dropped him shortly afterward.

The young actress portrayed Tom Sizemore's daughter in a flashback scene where she was supposed to sit on the actor's lap. According to the then 11-year old, Sizemore than began to rub her vagina and may have gone further. According to production manager Cassidy Lunnen, the actress was young and not sure if the incident happened intentionally or not. During one setup, which required just the two of them, Robyn Adamson, who portrayed the wife in the movie, stood off camera, near the photographer. She said that the girl, who was wearing a flannel nightgown, had an uncomfortable look on her face. She explains.

"At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could've vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was."

Word reportedly spread like wildfire on the set and obviously angered anybody who heard about the alleged incident. Tom Sizemore has been known to have problems with substances and domestic abuse, so many believed the girl's story right away. Production assistant Roi Maufas said that, "It filtered down to the crew." Maufas went on to say.

"The little girl said what she said and we all thought, 'That f%[email protected] sleazebag.' There was never any doubt. He was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high. We're talking about consistent behavior, just being Tom Sizemore on set every day. Then this happens. Guys reached for hammers. (Producer James R. Rosenthal, who died in 2011), who was livid himself, had to stop a group of us from going to visit Mr. Sizemore to kick the guy's ass."

Tom Sizemore was swiftly removed from the set, but later returned during reshoots when the production moved to California. Sizemore denied the allegations at the time saying, "I've done a lot of awful things, and I would never do anything with kids."

The 11-year old actress' parents did speak with police, but later decided not to press charges, possibly out of fear of mixing the emotional nature of the incident with the professional element, meaning that they did not want to harm the young actress' career. Tom Sizemore later did some jail time for domestic violence, which made some of the cast and crew of Born Killers happy for a short period of time. You can read more about the allegations against Tom Sizemore courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.