Alicia Vikander is reportedly signing on for the upcoming Tomb Raider 2. MGM and Warner Bros. have hired Amy Jump to write the sequel and Vikander allegedly likes what she has seen from Jump's work thus far. Jump previously "adapted High-Rise for actor Tom Hiddleston and co-wrote Free Fire with Ben Wheatley." It's unclear how the sequel will move forward at this point, but we should find out soon since it's currently being planned out by the studio.

While the plot of Tomb Raider 2 is under wraps, the first installment took a lot from the prequel video game series, so it is believed the sequel will draw from the same source material. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons wrote the first movie from a story by Evan Daugherty and Robertson-Dworet, which was able to earn $274.7 million globally, turning Alicia Vikander into a high-profile action star. Roar Uthaug directed Tomb Raider, but isn't clear if he will be returning to helm the sequel since the studio has decided to with a new writer, which should bring in a new tone.

Tomb Raider received mixed reviews from critics at the time of its release last year, with Alicia Vikander's performance as Lara Croft proving to be divisive. Some fans of the franchise were impressed with what she brought to the role and for the fact she was able to take over a role that Angelina Jolie originally made famous. However, there were others who thought her performance fell flat and was not as good as the previous installments. Whatever the case may be, the movie was a solid earner at the box office.

Tomb Raider was in development for a number of years before it finally hit theaters last years. GK Films first acquired the rights to make the project in 2011 and Roar Uthaug signed on to direct in 2015. Alicia Vikander was announced as the new Lara Croft the following year. It was believed The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi star Daisy Ridley was going to play Croft, but the actress later addressed the matter and called it a wild rumor. Production started in January of 2017 and wrapped in June.

There are a lot of places Tomb Raider 2 can go, so it will be interesting to see where Amy Jump decides to take the franchise next. The setting of the first movie was taken directly from the first of the Square Enix video games, so we could end up seeing the next game in the series being the basis of the sequel. Or, the studio could be throwing a massive curve ball. Whatever the case, fans who enjoyed the first installment are going to be exciting to hear Alicia Vikander is coming back to play Lara Croft again. The Tomb Raider 2 news was first reported by Deadline.