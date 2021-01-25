Tomb Raider 2 is moving forward at MGM with Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green on board to write and direct. This marks Green's first movie as a director, though she previously helmed an episode of Lovecraft Country last year. As a writer, she has written for shows like Sons of Anarchy and Underground and penned the script for the upcoming Netflix action movie The Mother.

Tomb Raider 2 will bring back Alicia Vikander to star as Lara Croft, continuing the explorer's adventures following the events of the original movie. Beyond that, no details have yet been revealed about a potential plot or story direction. Like the video game series, which has also been rebooted with a more realistic tone, the 2018 Tomb Raider movie brought a more grounded take to the movie series compared to the previous adaptations. We can presume the sequel will carry over a similar tone.

Plans for Tomb Raider 2 have been in the works for years. In 2019, Amy Jump was hired to write the screenplay for the sequel with Alicia Vikander on board to return as Lara Croft. Ben Wheatley, Jump's husband, was later signed on to direct the movie. At the time, it was reported that Tomb Raider 2 would be released on March 19, 2021, with plans to shoot in England last year. The pandemic led to production delays, and while the movie was on the shelf, it appears MGM has decided to go in another direction creatively with Green at the helm.

Released in 2018, the first Tomb Raider was directed by Roar Uthaug and written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Alastair Siddons, and Evan Daugherty. Along with Vikander in the lead role, the cast included Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas. Inspired by the hit video game series, the movie follows Lara Croft as she embarks on a journey to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance. The movie would ultimately gross over $274 million at the box office.

This is the second movie franchise to be based on the Tomb Raider video games. Angelina Jolie previously played the role in the 2001 movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider from director Simon West. Coincidentally, the movie grossed around $274 million at the box office and was seen as a big financial success. Jolie reprised the role in the 2003 sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life, but with a haul of $160 million, the movie was not quite as much of a success as the original, leaving the franchise to sputter out before it was rebooted in 2018.

Graham King produces Tomb Raider 2 via his FK Films banner, along with Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company. As of now, the plan is for the movie to be released theatrically, but a premiere date hasn't yet been set. MGM will release Tomb Raider 2 in the United States through United Artists Releasing and internationally through Waner Bros. It remains unclear when filming will start, but with Green on board, the movie is definitely in good hands. This news was first reported by Deadline.