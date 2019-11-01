Tomb Raider 2 will be shooting, at least in part, in England. We learned, somewhat surprisingly, back in September that MGM got serious about making the sequel and set a release date, as well as confirming Ben Wheatley (Free Fire) to direct, with Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander (Ex-Machina) returning to star as Lara Croft. Things are now speeding right along as filming is expected to begin next year and the studio is beginning to lock down locations. At least one important location will be in England.

According to a new report, MGM is set to bring production back to England for the sequel, as the first movie shot a good portion there. It's expected the movie will shoot at Waner Bros. Studios Leavesden, which is, again, where the first production took place. As for any exterior shots needed, the script will determine where further filming locations are, and it hasn't yet been revealed where the production will be traveling. It also hasn't been revealed how long the shoot will last for, which could be a sticking point if the studio is trying to keep the budget down.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for Tomb Raider 2. Though, the playbook is wide open for Alicia Vikander this time around. 2018's Tomb Raider was more an origin story that took a great deal of inspiration from the most recent iteration of the video game series. Critics and audiences didn't respond the way the studio had hoped, as the video game adaptation holds a poor 52 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with a 55 percent audience rating. Financially, things weren't looking all that much better.

Tomb Raider earned $274 million globally, working from a relatively steep $94 million budget. That's by no means a disaster, but it also doesn't scream sequel. Warner Bros. handled distribution and it's possible both studios see an opportunity to right the ship and learn from what mistakes were made the first time around. They have an Academy Award winning actress leading the way and a beloved video game franchise that has sold millions of copies around the world and has been going strong for more than two decades. Surely there is a way to make this work.

Back in the early 2000s, Angelina Jolie starred in a pair of modestly successful Tomb Raider movies, long before Hollywood started to crack the code on how to truly make video game movies work. Only recently has that tide truly started to turn. Ben Wheatley will be working from a script penned by Amy Jump (High Rise, Kill List}). Wheatley and Jump have worked together several times in the past and their collaborations have, generally speaking, been met with praise. That bodes well for this project. Tomb Raider 2 is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via HN Entertainment.