Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander is hopeful that she will reprise the role of iconic adventurer Lara Croft in a sequel...if current circumstances let her. A sequel to the 2018 reboot has been pushed and pulled over the last year or so, having been greenlit before being delayed indefinitely, but Vikander is staying positive and cannot wait to star reading scripts for Tomb Raider 2.

"[Writer/director] Misha [Green] is about to ... A script is coming in very soon. She's extremely hardworking. And so, I can't say anything, because like you said, [current circumstances] kind of put everything just up in the air. But yeah, I'm excited to read scripts and hope that it's something that we'll find a way to make."

While Alicia Vikander is clearly holding onto hope that Tomb Raider 2 will eventually get off the ground, it sounds like it's far from a sure thing. With the ongoing global situation halting the project, the video game sequel has also had some trouble finding a director, with Ben Wheatley attached at one stage before stepping away from the project. As recently as last year the movie was even given a release date of March 2021 before MGM pulled the plug, delaying Tomb Raider 2 indefinitely.

At present, Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green is attached to helm the movie, with the writer and director since taking to social media to confirm that she was making progress and even revealing the potential title to be Tomb Raider: Obsidian. "Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved," Green said. "But first draft finished!"

Vikander first played the famous video game role in 2018's Tomb Raider, which follows the actress as Lara Croft, the fiercely courageous and independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance, Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination, a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. The stakes couldn't be higher as Lara must rely on her sharp mind, blind faith and stubborn spirit to venture into the unknown and unravel the truth.

Directed by Roar Uthaug with a screenplay by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons, the movie is based on the hugely popular Tomb Raider video game series and stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas appear in supporting roles alongside Alicia Vikander in the title role.

While the movie received a lukewarm reception, many took to Vikander's portrayal of Croft, and have been hoping ever since that she will be given the opportunity to expand on her performance in a sequel, a feeling which is shared by Vikander herself. "She's become a great role model and I love the fact that she's been able to take such a big place as a female character in the gaming world and in cinema," Vikander said back in 2018. "I think there's definitely room for this character to evolve, and it felt like it came out in '96, and I think it reflects a strong woman with the same kind of essence still as a smart, very curious, feisty, vulnerable woman. It's almost like she has changed due to how society has changed, she has become more a woman of now, of the time."

While we wait for further Tomb Raider updates, Alicia Vikander can next be seen in the upcoming epic fantasy adventure The Green Knight. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.