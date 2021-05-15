Misha Green has finished the first draft of Tomb Raider 2, putting us one step closer towards the upcoming sequel's release. Known for creating and directing the acclaimed HBO series Lovecraft Country, Green boarded Tomb Raider 2 earlier this year to serve as both writer and director of the new movie. After spending the past several months crafting the story, Green revealed the cover page on Twitter on Friday, revealing that the first draft is now in the can. Also revealed is the possible title: Tomb Raider: Obsidian.

Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved. ????????

But first draft finished!!! ???????????? #TombRaiderpic.twitter.com/wrKVUubM6I — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 14, 2021

"Still a long journey to production," Misha Green says in the tweet. "Title's not even approved. But first draft finished!!!"

Roar Uthaug directed the first Tomb Raider, which was written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons. Alicia Vikander stars in the movie as Lara Croft, an adventurer who embarks on a perilous journey to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance. Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas also starred. It didn't perform as well as expected at the studio, but Warner Bros. still saw enough potential in a sequel to roll the dice with a new filmmaker.

Last year, Vikander said that Tomb Raider 2 was originally set to begin production in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the sequel indefinitely. Perhaps that was all for the best, as Green didn't board the project until the start of this year. In October, Vikander suggested that the new goal was to start shooting sometime in 2021, and so as long as the powers that be are happy with Green's script, there's a good chance that will end up happening.

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the situation, that's now very different. We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year," Vikander explained.

Lara Croft was also famously played by Angelina Jolie in the previous Tomb Raider movies. In another prior interview with NME, Vikander expressed her desire to see Jolie coming in for Tomb Raider 2 for a special appearance as a way of acknowledging the other movie series. There's no indication at this time that a cameo from Jolie will happen, especially with the script still yet to be officially approved, but it would certainly make for a fun moment.

"I wouldn't mind! I adore Angelina, so we'll see," Vikander said. "We should definitely ask."

In the meantime, Vikander can be seen in a starring role alongside Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, and Sarita Choudhury in David Lowery's upcoming fantasy adventure The Green Knight. It follows the nephew of King Arthur (Sean Harris), Sir Gawain (Patel), who embarks on a quest to confront the mysterious green-skinned stranger. That movie will be released on July 30, 2021.

Tomb Raider 2 (or possibly Tomb Raider: Obsidian) doesn't yet have an official release date, and as Green suggests, we could still be a ways off before cameras even start rolling. Graham King is producing the sequel via GK Films alongside Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company. No cast members have been revealed beyond Vikander returning. This news comes to us from Misha Green on Twitter.