It's been three years since Alicia Vikander brought a new incarnation of Tomb Raider' s Lara Croft to the big screen, and while it seemed that there was a guaranteed sequel on the cards but any details about when and indeed if it would happen have been sparse. There has been some time delay in most things movie orientated due to pandemic shutdowns and such over the last year, but finally a new update on the project has arrived from Vikander herself in a new interview with Total Film, and it looks like good news for those who have been patiently waiting for fans of the Tomb Raider saga.

The Tomb Raider star revealed in her interview that she and Lovecraft Country director Misha Green have been in discussion about the sequel via a number of Zoom calls, and there are a number of big action sequences already being planned for the archaeologist's next outing.

"When the studio first said they were interested in a sequel, I got really excited," Vikander said. "When Misha was mentioned to me and I saw the work on Lovecraft Country, I was extremely impressed. It's so much fun on the Zooms I've had with Misha to finally sit with another woman my own age. I get to talk about big action set pieces and stunts that we want to make. I'm hoping that we get on track and get to do something together."

While Vikander recently bringing her first child with husband Michael Fassbender into the world earlier this year may have had a small bearing on the progress of the sequel, the Covid pandemic has obviously played a huge part in holding back the talks for the new movie, something that The Green Knight star alluded to in an interview with ComicBook.com back in July.

"[Writer/director] Misha [Green] is about to ... A script is coming in very soon. She's extremely hardworking," Vikander said at the time. "And so, I can't say anything, because like you said, COVID kind of put everything just up in the air. But yeah, I'm excited to read scripts and hope that it's something that we'll find a way to make."

The second Tomb Raider movie has had an up and down development over the last year, having found a director in Ben Wheatley up to late in 2020 and even being given a release date of March 2021 at one point before MGM pulled that and didn't provide any idea of when or if a new date would be given. In January it was revealed that Wheatley had parted ways with the project and Green had taken his place. Working under the supposed title of Tomb Raider: Obsidian, Green tweeted an update in May, saying, "Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved. First draft finished!"

Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved. ????????

But first draft finished!!! ???????????? #TombRaiderpic.twitter.com/wrKVUubM6I — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 14, 2021

Currently there are a number of video game adaptations out there, and on the whole they have been doing relatively well compared to some from a couple of decades ago.Sonic The Hedgehog's sequel is heading our way soon on the back of a hugely successful first movie, and recently Chris Pratt was announced as the voice of Mario in a new animated Super Mario Bros film. Additionally of course we also have HBO's The Last of Us series currently shooting and Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, which is currently slated to arrive on November 24th. With this kind of video game renaissance in full flow, a Tomb Raider sequel sooner rather than later would seem like a sure-fire hit. This news comes to us from GamesRadar.