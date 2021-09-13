There are sometimes in Hollywood that if you bide your time long enough, the things you wish for can come true, and eight years after she expressed an interest in playing Lara Croft in the reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise, Hayley Atwell is to voice the character in Netflix's new anime series based on the ever popular archaeological adventurer. The project was originally announced back in January when Netflix ordered the show, and now it seems they have found the perfect voice for the character in the Agent Carter actress.

Back in 2013, when a new live action reboot of the Lara Croft series was just starting production, a number of social media users had suggested Atwell for the role. She responded to a number of these with a favorable comment or two, including one post which read, "There's some kind of online campaign for me to do Tomb Raider Reborn, which I know has just come out as a game. MGM have the rights to turn it into a film, which would be fantastic to do because I'd get to spend a year of my life training hard and pick up all sorts of fantastic fun skills."

As it turned out, when the Tomb Raider movie did roll out, it was newcomer Alicia Vikander in the lead role. Although she will not get to go through the rigorous training of the live action movie, she will now finally get to take on the part she sought to take on all those years ago.

According to the reports on the series, the story will pick up after the events of the 2013-2018 period of the video game series which ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider and will follow Croft on her latest adventure a quarter of a century after the character made her original debut on PC and consoles. "The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation!," Netflix wrote in a tweet back in January. "Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy."

Although details are still very sketchy, the announcement about Atwell's appointment is a huge step forward for the series, which was previously reported to be produced by The Witcher: Blood Origin producer Tasha Huo, who will be working alongside Dmitri M. Johnson, Howard Bliss, Stephan Bugaj and Jacob Robinson.

Hayley Atwell recently returned to voice Peggy Carter in the first episode of Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+, in which it was Carter and not Steve Rogers who became the First Avenger in the MCU. She will also be seen next with Tom Cruise in his seventh Mission: Impossible outing, although that movie will now not be seen in cinemas until next year after being shunted down the release slate along with Cruise's other big release, Top Gun: Maverick. Many of Atwell's appearances as Peggy Carter can be found across numerous Marvel properties via Disney+, including the What If...? series.