Alicia Vikander has provided an update on the status of Tomb Raider 2. The Oscar-winning actress is set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel, which has officially been in development since last year. Unfortunately, filming couldn't take place this year, for obvious reason, but Vikander is hopeful that they will be able to pick things up in 2021.

The Danish Girl and Ex Machina star recently stopped by Good Morning America to promote her latest movie The Glorias, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. During the conversation, Alicia Vikander was asked if we are still getting Tomb Raider 2. Vikander revealed that the original plan was to make Tomb Raider 2 this year and that they are still discussing it. Here's what she had to say.

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the situation, that's now very different. We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year."

Originally, MGM had planned to release the sequel in March 2021. That isn't going to be happening now. But it seems the studio still wants to get Alicia Vikander back as Lara Croft for a follow-up to the 2018 adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Though, with everything that has happened in the movie business in 2020, plans could change. Ben Wheatley (Free Fire) is on board to direct, with Amy Jump (High-Rise) board to pen the screenplay. At this time, plot details are being kept under wraps. No further casting has been revealed either, so there is no word on who will be joining Vikander on Lara Croft's next big screen adventure.

2018's Tomb Raider was directed by Roar Uthaug. It mostly serves as an origin story for Lara Croft, taking inspiration from the most recent series of video games. The results were mixed, with the movie currently sitting at 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Financially, things were a bit better, with the video game adaptation earning $274 million at the global box office. When taking its reported $94 million budget into account, that's a decent return. With a well-liked actress who has an Oscar to her name and a new filmmaker in the director's chair, there is reason to believe this ship can be turned around and get the franchise heading in a more surefire direction.

In the meantime, Ben Wheatley has kept busy with his Rebecca remake, which is set to arrive on Netflix later this month. Alicia Vikander has also been working quite a bit, having completed work on both Blue Bayou and The Green Knight, both of which were originally supposed to hit theaters this year. But given the current uncertainty at the box office, they both remain without release dates. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on Tomb Raider 2 are made available. You can check out the full interview with Vikander from the Good Morning America YouTube channel.