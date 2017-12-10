Warner Bros. has released a new poster for Tomb Raider, featuring Alicia Vikander as the iconic video game character Lara Croft. The poster is a decided improvement over the first Tomb Raider poster, which several fans called out on social media, due to a poor Photoshopping job on Alicia Vikander's neck, which lead to several parody posters. This new one-sheet likely won't have the same type of response, but it will be interesting to see how fans of the video game franchise react to this movie as a whole

It was confirmed last March that this movie adaptation is based on the current Tomb Raider video game series, which was launched in 2013, focusing on a younger Lara Croft as she just starts out as an adventurer. As expected, this movie also follows a similar story with Lara searching for her long-lost father. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Tomb Raider is the story that will set a young and resolute Lara Croft on a path toward becoming a global hero. The film stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl) in the lead role, under the direction of Roar Uthaug (The Wave), with Oscar-winner Graham King (The Departed) producing under his GK Films banner. The film¹s production begins on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular videogame franchise from Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West as Lara's father, Lord Richard Croft, Walton Goggins as the main villain, Mathias Vogel, Daniel Wu as Lu Ren, Hannah John-Kamen as Sophie, Kristein Scott Thomas as Anna Miller and Nick Frost in an unspecified role. Warner Bros. has set a March 16, 2018 release date for Tomb Raider, which puts it up against 20th Century Fox's Love, Simon and an untitled horror movie from A24 Films. It also falls between two rather competitive weekends with five movies arriving on March 9, 2018 (A Wrinkle in Time, Gringo, The Hurricane Heist, Strangers: Prey at Night and The Upside) and five more on March 23, 2018 (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Action Point, Midnight Sun, Sherlock Gnomes and Unsane).

Roar Uthaug directs Tomb Raider from a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, based on the iconic video game series. The original Tomb Raider movie starring Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft, remains the highest-grossing video game movie at the domestic box office with $131.1 million, although Warcraft has the worldwide record with $433.6 million, almost 90% of which came from overseas territories. Take a look at this new Tomb Raider poster below, courtesy of IMP Awards.