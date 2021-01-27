Netflix is continuing to expand its anime slate with two brand new shows set within popular franchises. Netflix and Legendary Television have announced two new anime series. The first is based on Legendary's Skull Island, as featured in the 2017 movie Kong: Skull Island. The second will be based on Square Enix's Tomb Raider video game franchise.

A shipwrecked crew, an island of monsters, and one king to rule them all. Skull Island is a new anime series set in @Legendary’s Monsterverse from @PowerhouseAnim. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

First up is Skull Island. The show comes from Brian Duffield (Underwater, The Babysitter), who will write and executive produce. Jacob Robinson is also on board as an executive producer through his company Tractor Pants. Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus) serves as the animation studio. Netflix also released a brief logline for the show, which reads as follows.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

A new chapter in Legendary's Monsterverse franchise, Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth, a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong."

Next, we have Tomb Raider. It will be based on the long-running and popular video game series of the same name. The show will be set in the same universe as the recent rebooted video game trilogy. Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja) will write and executive produce. dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog) is also on board as an executive producer alongside Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss. Jacob Robinson is executive producing this show as well. The show's logline reads as follows.

"Lara Croft, one of the video game world's most iconic adventurers, makes her anime debut in an all new series. Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video-game reboot trilogy, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's latest, greatest adventure. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory."

This is a logical expansion for both franchises. Skull Island gives a boost to the MonsterVerse, which also has Godzilla vs. Kong coming down the pipeline in March. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider 2 just got a major boost with Misha Green of Lovecraft Country fame signing on to write and direct the sequel. Alicia Vikander will return to reprise the role of Lara Croft. The MonsterVerse has grossed nearly $1.5 billion globally since launching in 2014. It also includes Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Tomb Raider, since its inception, has sold more than 81 million games worldwide.

Netflix has been progressively exploring the anime space in recent years. The Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy and Castlevania serve as a couple of other examples that are set within established franchises. Legendary Television is also currently working with Netflix on the previously announced anime series Pacific Rim: The Black. It will, similarly, be taking place in the same universe as the Pacific Rim movies. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on these projects are made available. You can check out the announcement from Netflix's official NX Twitter account.