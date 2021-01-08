Tommy Lasorda has died. The iconic former Dodgers manager was 93-years old. The Dodgers released a statement this morning announcing that Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his home in California and was transported to the hospital. After resuscitation attempts, the Hall of Famer died at 10:57 PM Thursday, January 7th. Tommy Lasorda was hospitalized back in November for a serious illness which had him on a ventilator at one time. However, his condition improved in recent weeks and he was able to return home.

Former Major League Baseball manager Bobby Valentine says, "Words cannot express my feelings. A friend and mentor for 52 years is no longer with us. Tommy no one will ever fill the void you left. Thank you for everything. R.I.P." Tommy Lasorda managed the Dodgers to two World Series titles, four pennants, and eight division titles from 1976 to 1996. He was named NL Manager of the Year twice, won 1,599 career games, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. He even found time to star in the 1992 movie Ladybugs with Rodney Dangerfield. In addition, he played himself in episodes of Silver Spoons, Who's The Boss?, CHiPs, Hart to Hart, Fantasy Island, Hee Haw, Simon & Simon, and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Tommy Lasorda was born on September 22nd, 1927 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside of Philadelphia. In 1945, at the age of 18, he began his baseball career as a left-handed pitcher after signing with the Phillies organization. "I did not have a lot of ability, but I'll guarantee you one thing, when I stood on that hill of thrills, I didn't believe that there was any man alive who could hit me," Lasorda said in 1997. "And if they did hit me, which they did, I thought it was an accident." His career was interrupted in 1946 due to his service with the United States Army, though he returned in 1948.

In 1954, Tommy Lasorda found himself playing for the Dodgers before going on to the Kansas City Athletics in 1956. From there, he went on to the world of coaching for the Dodgers from 1973 through 1976, before taking over as manager. "Regarded by many as baseball's most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodger organization with Dodger Blue running through his veins," the team said in a statement. "He spent the last 14 as special adviser to the chairman."

While 2020 proved to be a tough year for everybody, the Dodgers went on to greatness. "Lasorda's wish to see another Dodgers World Championship was fulfilled last October, when he traveled to Arlington, Texas to witness the Dodgers 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series," the Dodgers statement continued. Tommy Lasorda was able to see his team go all the way again before passing away. It was Los Angeles' first World Series championship since 1988, when Lasorda was their manager. He was known for his colorful personality and often outspoken opinions regarding players and other personnel associated with Major League baseball, on and off the field, which fans almost always appreciated. the official Dodgers Twitter account was the first to announce the passing of Tommy Lasorda.

Words can not express my feelings. A friend and mentor for 52 years is no longer with us. Tommy no one will ever fill the void you left. Thank you for everything. R.I.P. — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) January 8, 2021

The big Dodger in the sky gave Tommy Lasorda a call yesterday. It was his time to go and see all the former Dodgers



The player he's most excited to reunite with is Don Drysdale



R.I.P. to one of the greatest Dodgers of ALL-TIME 💙 pic.twitter.com/jCvzfaxhK3 — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) January 8, 2021

Celebrating Tommy Lasorda’s life is not hard.



Two World Series Rings.



Ate everything he wanted.



Drank everything he wanted.



70 Years in the same work uniform.



Lived For 93 Years.



Absolute Legend. pic.twitter.com/L4Xm2I53Eq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 8, 2021

A Hall of Fame manager. And one of the game’s great personalities.



MLB Network remembers Tommy Lasorda. pic.twitter.com/OKVWb3Tpdu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 8, 2021

RIP to Hall of Fame manager, Tommy Lasorda. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kCe0O5ly6B — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 8, 2021

Knowing Tommy Lasorda got to see the Dodgers win one more championship..... 💙 pic.twitter.com/9Szmed3ALO — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) January 8, 2021

Rest In Peace to the legendary Tommy Lasorda.



Thinking of our @Dodgers family today 💙 pic.twitter.com/Lj5oSddr9Y — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 8, 2021

Tommy Lasorda, no shirt, just straight bringing the cheddar. pic.twitter.com/wc5AiPZPzG — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 7, 2021

TOMMY LASORDA IT BREAK MY HEART TO SAY GOODBYE. ALWAYS GOOD TIMES WHEN WE SEE YOU IN THE LOS ANGELES. THE WORLD HAS LOST ONE ITS BEST CHARACTERS. LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA pic.twitter.com/NUNwW3uovZ — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 8, 2021

We join all of baseball in mourning the loss of @Dodgers icon Tommy Lasorda.



Always a friendly face at the Confines. 💙 pic.twitter.com/0cclv3Lkbf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 8, 2021

RIP Tommy Lasorda, who was 93 when he died last night ... he spent 71 years in the #Dodgers organization, managed them to World Series championships in 1981 and 1988 and got to see his beloved team win the World Series in Texas in October. A huge loss for MLB and the Dodgers. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) January 8, 2021

We join the baseball community in mourning the loss of the great Tommy Lasorda. #BiggerThanBaseball 🧡💙 https://t.co/gbDUrnwmt2 — New York Mets (@Mets) January 8, 2021