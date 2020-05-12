Fans of skateboarding, video games and/or great soundtracks rejoice, as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is officially getting a remaster. Activision has announced that the first two games in the series will be released as a remastered set in September. The studio has also released a trailer for the games, which shows off the classic games in 4K Ultra HD. Though, for the most part, the games should look familiar to fans.

The trailer showcases the revamped levels and game modes. But the gameplay and locations look to be very much in line with what players will remember. The same game modes from the original releases will be included, but an online multiplayer feature will be included as well. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Tony Hawk had this to say about it in a statement.

"The original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today. I'm excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers, and existing fans, to grow the sport even further."

Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist will be available as playable characters. Activision also promises that "the vast majority" of the songs from the original soundtracks will be included. The newly released trailer is set to the tune of Police Truck by the Dead Kennedys. Jen Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions, had this to say in a statement.

"Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series. We're taking what you knew and loved from the original games and mixing that with enhanced creative tools which will allow gamers to invent brand new ways to play the game they love. We're confident it will be the ultimate Tony Hawk's Pro Skater experience fans have been asking for."

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was released in 1999 as skateboarding was reaching new heights in the mainstream. This was in no small part due to Tony Hawk landing the 900 several months earlier. The game received a series of sequels up through 2007's Proving Grounds. A previous remake, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD, was released in 2012.

The games are available for pre-order now. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 retail for $39.99, with the deluxe version available for $49.99. There is also a collector's edition that will be available for $99.99. Those who do a digital pre-order will receive access to the Warehouse demo, which will be available before the game's launch on September 4. This news comes to us via Activision.