Taika Waititi trolled Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with a fake script page from Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans quickly took a screenshot and noticed that the God of Thunder was having a conversation with Tony Stark. However, fans also noticed that the director was expertly trolling them with the beloved Stark character being alive. This is pretty much how everyone expected the live screening of Thor: Ragnarok to go yesterday evening since Waititi likes to do things his own quirky way.

Taika Waititi shows off 'script' & 'concept art' from 'Thor 4' 🤣



- Expecting 'an appearance' from Korg

- Undecided on 'fat Thor' but feels like 'it's been done'

- Script has been through 4-5 drafts

- 'Had no idea' Loki would die in 'Infinity War'



(via @TaikaWaititi | IG Live) pic.twitter.com/pRzHtcy1Ar — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 10, 2020

While Tony Stark is still dead in the MCU and will definitely not be making a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, it's still worth it to take a peek at the fake script page. The script reads:

Thor: Tony?!

Tony: Wazzuuuuurrp!

Thor: You're back!

Tony: In the sack, baby!

While this is humorous enough on its own, the trolling gets better.

Thor: But how? I saw you die.

Tony: Science. Also, Thanos is back.

Thor: Mother Frigga, no. So... we're assembling again?

MCU fans were more than likely laughing pretty hard while reading the fake script from Waititi. You can read the final bit below.

Tony: Again, again. It's GO TIME. Everyone who died is coming back. And this time we're avenging even more than ever. From now on we'll be known as... The Avengerers.

The death of Tony Stark is still looming large over the MCU. A lot of fans still can't believe that he is really gone and keep hoping he'll come back in some way. Taika Waititi is well aware of this, which is why he crafted the fake script page from Thor: Love and Thunder. He also showed off some concept art, which may or may not end up being real. If it is, Meik is going to have a drastically different look.

Taika Waititi has made a whole career of doing things by his own rules. For anyone who thought that the live screening of Thor: Ragnarok was going to be a paint-by-numbers Q&A session, they were sadly mistaken. With that being said, Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo did show up in the live chat to hang out with fans and cook some food with Waititi, though they were all practicing social distancing.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Taika Waititi have conducted live online screenings, so it will be interesting to see who's next. The Russo Brothers would be good to have on for something like Captain America: Civil War, since they're probably still sick of talking about Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. Jon Favreau would also be another good candidate, though he's probably busy working on the post-production of The Mandalorian season 2. We'll just have to wait who shows up next. The live chat from last night was held on Taika Waititi's Instagram page and will only be up for a few more hours, so check it out there. You can see the fake Thor: Love and Thunder script page below.