We may have to wait longer than originally planned to see the Candyman reboot. Be that as it may, Tony Todd, the man who brought the horror icon to life, feels it will be worth the wait. This is good news for horror fans who have been eager to see what director Nia DaCosta cooked up with Jordan Peele, the man behind Get Out and Us.

I recently had the good fortune of speaking with Tony Todd about his new movie Immortal, which comes out next week. Our full interview will be up soon but during the conversation, I asked how the new Candyman movie compares to the 1992 original, which introduced audiences to the character. Here's what Todd had to say about it.

"I think we're going to be surprised about how many things have changed in 30 years, and how many things have stayed the same. It's a 30-year gap. So we have a new way of looking at it for an entirely new generation, who unfortunately may not have seen the source material. I'm lucky because due to the con world I have been able to keep this character alive and kicking for the 30-year gap. I'm not upset at all. I'm honored that someone thought the source material was important enough to renew the tale. And I know for a fact that is gonna be one of the most accepted and received horror films in a while. Right now, we're in a great moment. People are hungry, right? We haven't been able to go to the theaters. So hopefully we'll stick to the October 16th release date."

The sequel picks up in present-day Chicago with a new cast of characters. Universal Pictures and the filmmakers have been shy about revealing Tony Todd's role. However, speaking further, when I asked if he had seen the finished product yet, Todd affirmed that he is firmly a part of the team.

"Well, I'm not gonna have to wait like everybody else. They're finishing up touches and I'm probably going to get a copy in a timely fashion. I'm fully aboard the team. It's a great team. Nia DaCosta. Not only a female director, but an African American director. You have Jordan Peele who is arguably one of the hottest producers around right now. I think people are gonna be proud to see the character and the story continue. The entire film is shot in Chicago. That new look Chicago."

Originally, the studio had hoped the movie would arrive in June, positioning it as the horror blockbuster of the 2020 summer moviegoing season. Unfortunately, things change. For now, a fall release is planned but, as we've seen this year, it's hard to know if that will stick. Tony Todd also explained that the studio is dedicated to releasing the horror flick in a way that allows for the maximum impact.

"I would have preferred that we kept to the original release date, which was June 12. Because that was my aunt who raised me's birthday. As soon as I heard that release date I knew it was spiritually correct. But the world changed and we all have to make sacrifices. There are brighter minds to me that we're working on figuring out the maximum impact. I know that Universal wants the maximum impact for this release, as it should have. Let's put it this way, I know I signed side deals for toys and other ancillary products. So it has legs. I have legs [laughs]. Carry around from con to con over the years and meeting the generosity of fans who were kind enough to tell me the impact the film made on them when they first saw it, which is very important. The horror community is more special than any other genre of movies. We're so dedicated and we're such a huge community that you must appreciate it"

The cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo. Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta wrote the screenplay. For now, you can check out Tony Todd in Immortal on September 1. Candyman is set to hit theaters on October 16 from Universal Pictures.