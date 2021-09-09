Candyman star Tony Todd is the voice of Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the upcoming sequel to the hit PlayStation 4 game. News of the video game sequel was announced during the PlayStation Showcase reveal by Sony and Insomniac Games, and a new reveal trailer has also been released online. At the end of the clip, a voiceover of Venom's voice can be heard, and it's since been confirmed that it's Todd in the role.

"Today's game footage trailer is merely just a glimpse at what's in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down," says Ryan Schneider of Insomniac Games, per PlayStation Blog. "And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We're so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2."

Schneider added: "We're also delighted to welcome back Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. We've been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast."

Todd might be best known for his role as the titular character in the Candyman movie series. After starring in the original horror movie trilogy in the 1990s, Todd recently returned to the role for the recent reboot from Nia DaCosta. He is also known for his many other roles in the genre, such as Night of the Living Dead and Final Destination. Todd's voiceover work includes voicing The Fallen in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Zoom in The Flash, and Darkseid in various animated DC movies. He recently played Scare Glow in Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Also announced at the PlayStation Showcase was Marvel's Wolverine. Developing a game about Wolverine had long been a goal for Insomniac Games, and the success of the Spider-Man game has turned it into a reality. A reveal teaser was released for Marvel's Wolverine, revealing the destruction of a bar while Logan takes a drink and extends his claws. It's not much, but it's just enough to get a lot of Marvel fans excited about the surprise announcement.

The Wolverine game is a standalone title directed by Brian Horton and Cameron Christian, who led the creative efforts on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It is described as being in the very early stages of development and it remains unclear when it will possibly be released. Schneider notes that the Insomniac team members are huge fans of both characters, stressing how both heroes feel deeply compelled to defend people who are less able to do so.

"Being able to build a new, original universe with Spider-Man and now Wolverine is such an honor for so many of us at Insomniac Games. A huge thanks to our Sony Interactive Entertainment family for giving us the opportunity to develop these games, Marvel for trusting us with characters that mean so much to so many people, and of course, our fans for continuing to believe in us," Schneider said.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released for the PS5 console in 2023. Meanwhile, Todd can currently be seen on the big screen in the new Candyman, marking his fourth time as the iconic horror movie character. For more from Venom on the big screen, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released on Oct. 1, which is about two weeks earlier than expected. This news comes to us from PlayStation Blog.