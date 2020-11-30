A recent survey of the top entertainment franchises has determined that, unsurprisingly, Disney and Netflix are dominating the rest of the industry. The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, came out on top, beating out the likes of The Avengers, Stranger Things and Spider-Man. But that was the lone Star Wars title to appear on the list, which is both good and bad news for the franchise.

The survey was conducted by National Research Group beginning in January 2019. It included 350,000 participants, with 700 franchises included. In the end, Mando and Baby Yoda managed to beat out the competition. The Avengers came in at number two, which is unsurprising given that it includes several other popular characters and franchises that made the list. Not to mention that Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all time. Netflix's Stranger Things takes the number three spot. This is great news for the streaming service, with season 4 currently in the works.

One of the few franchises not owned by Disney or Netflix, John Wick, came in at number four, just ahead of Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy. Netflix then got another win with The Witcher coming in at number seven and Ozark landing at number 8. Interestingly, and specifically, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse landed at nine, above Spider-Man, which came in at 17. This is great news for Sony, as they control the biggest superhero game in town not controlled by Disney.

To that point, not a single DC franchise made the list. Not even Batman or Wonder Woman, which is perhaps surprising. Though that could change with the release of The Batman next year and Wonder Woman 1984 next month. Much of the rest of the list was dominated by other Marvel franchises, save for Mario Bros. at 15. Pixar, also owned by Disney, got a couple in the list as well with Toy Story and Coco. Additionally, The Lion King and Hamilton rounded out the top 20. While Hamilton isn't owned by Disney, the movie does reside exclusively on Disney+. Jon Penn, CEO of NRG, had this to say about their findings.

"Consumers are ready for entertainment franchises to lean into important cultural conversations and create a new reality, one in which optimism, diversity and curiosity unite rather than divide us."

The biggest takeaway from the list is that it really has become a two-horse race between Disney and Netflix. Warner Bros. may own DC and Harry Potter, but they didn't make the cut. Universal has Fast and Furious and Jurassic Park/Jurassic World, though they somehow aren't among these titles either. This is why other streaming services and studios are desperate for branded content that has the potential to become a breakout franchise. You can check out the full list of the top 20 below. This news comes to us via Variety.

Top 20 Entertainment Franchises

1. The Mandalorian

2. Avengers

3. Stranger Things

4. John Wick

5. Black Panther

6. Guardians of the Galaxy

7. The Witcher

8. Ozark

9. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

10. Black Widow

11. Deadpool

12. Thor

13. Iron Man

14. Mario Bros.

15. Toy Story

16. Doctor Strange

17. Spider-Man

18. Coco

19. The Lion King

20. Hamilton