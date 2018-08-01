Glen Powell has, in an interesting turn of events, joined the cast of Top Gun 2. The 29-year-old actor originally auditioned for the role of Goose's son in the long-awaited sequel. It came down to Glen Powell and Whiplash star Miles Teller. Ultimately, it was Teller who won the part. However, Powell managed to make an impression on the filmmakers and has been given a different role that has been specifically beefed up for him because the movie's producers wanted him in it. Not a bad consolation prize, it sounds like.

Having been passed on for Goose's son, details on Glen Powell's specific role in the sequel are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, he was given a role that was originally much smaller in the script but, because Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and the studio executives were so impressed with his audition, they made the role more substantial. It's possible and even likely that Powell could be one of the new generation of pilots being trained under the tutelage of Cruise's character. Top Gun: Maverick will involve drone warfare and the decreasing need for actual pilots in the modern military landscape.

Filming is currently underway on Top Gun 2, which kicked off at the end of May once Tom Cruise wrapped up his commitments on Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Aside from Miles Teller and Glen Powell, Val Kilmer has confirmed his return as Iceman and, as we recently reported, Jennifer Connelly is being eyed as the female lead. Kenny Loggins is also set to record a new version of Danger Zone for the soundtrack with a yet-to-be-announced contemporary artist. Composer Harold Faltermeyer, who provided the score for the original 1986 classic, is also set to return. So that should help give it that 80s nostalgia feel.

As for Glen Powell specifically, he was most recently featured in Netflix's romantic comedy The Set Up. He also played John Glenn in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures and was part of the cast on Fox's Scream Queens. Some of his other credits include The Expendables 3 and director Richard Linklater's Everybody Wants Some! Joseph Kosinski is in the director's chair for the long-in-the-works sequel. He previously worked with Tom Cruise on 2013's Oblivion, which wasn't exactly a hit, but Cruise apparently liked working with him enough to team up with him again. Kosinski also directed Tron: Legacy for Disney. So he's got some experience with sequels that took a long time to get made.

Top Gun was one of the movies that helped turn Tom Cruise into the superstar we know him as today and was a massive box office hit upon its initial release, grossing $356 million worldwide. Paramount and Skydance have teamed up to produce Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently set to hit theaters on July 12, 2019. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more detail on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.