Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Connelly is in the early stages of talks to join the cast of Top Gun 2. It was recently revealed that Miles Teller had been tapped to play Goose's son in the sequel after many young actors in Hollywood were chasing the role. It's believed that several men were traveling to Tom Cruise's home in Clearwater, Florida to audition for the highly coveted part in the sequel.

A new report suggests that Jennifer Connelly will be playing the role of a single mother who runs a bar near the Navy base. It's believed that she will be the female-lead in Top Gun 2, and will probably be the love interest of Maverick this time around. It looks like everything is starting to fall into place for the sequel. At this time last year, Tom Cruise could only reveal that the movie was going to be about jets, going fast, and aircraft carriers.

Val Kilmer recently announced on social media that he will be returning as the Iceman, which ramped up the hype on the sequel considerably. Even if Kilmer is in it for a cameo, it is much needed for a proper Top Gun 2. Goose is dead, so we'll have his son hanging around and maybe even an appearance by Ghost Goose, if Anthony Edwards has his way. Kelly McGillis stated back in 2014 that she would like to return for a sequel, but there has not been any news about her returning to play Charlie in Top Gun 2 alongside Tom Cruise since the sequel was officially announced.

Back at the end of May, Tom Cruise released an image from the set to announce that production on Top Gun 2 had begun. It was reported shortly thereafter that Val Kilmer was spotted near the set in San Diego, California. However, not much has been seen in terms of set photos since Cruise released the initial photo a month and a half ago. Cruise probably needed to take a break to promote Mission: Impossible 6, which hits theaters next week.

Top Gun 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 12th, 2019. The storyline is being kept under wraps, but Tom Cruise did promise that there will be jets and aircraft carriers, while Val Kilmer hinted at a possible return to the shirtless volleyball scene. If that isn't enough, Kenny Loggins has discussed heading into the studio to re-record a new version of "Danger Zone," possibly with other artists to collaborate with to give it a more contemporary feel. Since he's talked about that, it would surely be easy for Loggins to also re-record a new version of "Playing with the Boys" for Top Gun 2 as well. While we wait for more information, you can read about Jennifer Connelly possibly joining the cast over at The Hollywood Reporter.