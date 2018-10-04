Top Gun 2 has cast its remaining seven actors, including actress Kara Wang, who is playing a female pilot in the sequel. Additionally, Val Kilmer revealed that everybody is having fun on the set working together, which is the opposite of how things went down while they were filming the first movie in 1986. The project was recently pushed back one whole year, from July 2019 to June 2020 in order to give the filmmakers an opportunity to work out the logistics of presenting flight sequences with new technology and planes.

In addition to Kara Wang, Jack Schumacher, who has appeared on Fox's Empire, joins the cast as another pilot in Top Gun 2. Greg Tarzan Davis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Lyliana Wray round out the rest of the cast in unspecified roles. Another female pilot was previously confirmed to be played by Monica Barbaro. A leaked casting sheet from over the summer revealed that the cast will include a bunch of different pilots with certain strengths and weaknesses, so it's imagined that the aforementioned new additions will fit into those roles, or similar characters.

The seven new cast members of Top Gun 2 join Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harries, Jon Hamm, and Miles Teller. Cruise has teased the sequel for years now, but it wasn't until last year that he really started talking about it publicly. The busy actor didn't really have a whole lot of information to share at the time, but he was certainly excited about portraying Maverick again after all of these years.

Val Kilmer made it abundantly clear that he wanted to take part in Top Gun 2 back before Tom Cruise even officially revealed that it was happening. The Iceman actor posted pictures on social media of himself wearing shirts with his character on it, and claimed to still have all of the moves. When it was finally revealed that Kilmer was going to appear in the sequel, fans were ecstatic. In a recent interview, Kilmer was asked what hopes he has for Top Gun 2 and the legacy of Iceman. He had this to say.

"With the same economy and joy the first one was made. We've had so much fun acting together again after all these years. Boy, what a thrill."

Top Gun 2 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Tom Cruise in Oblivion. Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer wrote the script. The title of Top Gun: Maverick was revealed early on, but it appears that the sequel does not have an official title at this time. The filmmakers have a decent amount of time to figure out a better title since the movie has been delayed until 2020. The casting news for Top Gun 2 was originally reported by Deadline.