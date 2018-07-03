Miles Teller has scored a major role in Top Gun 2: Maverick. Teller has been tapped to play Goose's son in the upcoming sequel, which is currently in production and is slated for release next summer. Details haven't fully been fleshed out just yet, but Teller will be playing the protege of Tom Cruise's Maverick. Unfortunately, since Goose, who was portrayed by Anthony Edwards, died in the first Top Gun, he won't be able to return. But his legacy will live on via his son on the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 80s classic.

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer have both been tapped to return, but Miles Teller marks the first new cast member that has been announced for the sequel, which is officially titled Top Gun: Maverick. As we reported previously, Teller was competing for the part with Glen Powell (Hidden Figures) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Apocalypse). After testing with Cruise, it was ultimately Teller, whose previous works include Whiplash, Only the Brave and Fantastic Four, who managed to win over the producers. He's got a lot more hits than misses on his resume and Fantastic Four, though disastrous, can't be pinned on him.

Production on Top Gun 2 kicked off at the end of May, with Tom Cruise revealing the first official photo. Since then, details have been a bit scarce, but a single photo was more than enough to get fans amped up for some more dog fighting action. This movie will explore the dying art of manned dogfighting as drone technology increasingly dominates the military landscape. Despite that, Maverick is going to be training a new generation of pilots who are sure to feel the need, the need for speed.

Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Tom Cruise on Oblivion, but is probably best known for helming Tron: Legacy for Disney, has been tapped to direct. The late Tony Scott directed the original Top Gun and was at one point looking to get the project going before his passing in 2012. But Paramount is doing what they can to keep some of the vibe intact. Harold Faltermeyer, who scored the original, is expected to return. Kenny Loggins also recently revealed that he's going to record a new version of Danger Zone with an unnamed modern artist.

Top Gun was one of the movies that helped make Tom Cruise into the superstar we know him as today. The movie grossed an impressive $356 million at the box office, which was a staggering success by mid-80s standards. For Miles Teller, this represents a return to blockbusters after turning in a pair of dramatic performances in Thank You For Your Service and Only the Brave last year. Paramount has set Top Gun: Maverick for release on July 12, 2019. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.