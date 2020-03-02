Get ready to head back to the Danger Zone just a bit sooner, as Paramount Pictures has moved up the release date for Top Gun: Maverick. The highly-anticipated sequel to the Tom Cruise 80s classic was originally set to arrive last year. However, reshoots and production scheduling bumped the movie to this year. Now, impatient fans have been rewarded, as the blockbuster will arrive in theaters a couple of days sooner.

Paramount will now unleash Top Gun 2 on Wednesday, June 24, as opposed to Friday, June 26. This will give the sequel a two-day jump heading into the weekend. Beyond that, it's not precisely clear why the studio decided to shift the date. Either way, it's good news for those who have been waiting more than 30 years to see Maverick back in the pilot's seat. Aside from Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer is set to reprise his role as Iceman as well. Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on Oblivion, in addition to helming Tron: Legacy, is in the director's chair.

Top Gun: Maverick is poised to potentially become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020. In a year that doesn't have as many obvious hits coming from Disney, it's wide open for another studio to possibly take the top spot this year. This feels like a movie that can possibly surprise and swoop in with a massive box office haul. Much of that will depend on how the sequel turns out, but the trailers have proved to be extremely promising, and Tom Cruise's star power hasn't waned much in recent years. Couple that with nostalgia driving box office dollars in a big way lately and this could be a breakout hit, if all goes well. Those two extra days could bolster the opening weekend numbers.

The sequel picks up thirty years after the original and once again centers on Tom Cruise as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell. He has been one of the Navy's top pilots for all these years, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot, yet not moving up the ranks into a higher position, which would keep him on the ground. Maverick finds himself training a new group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen. Amongst the group is Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late friend Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly (Alita: Battle Angel), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Glen Powell (Set It Up), Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale) and Ed Harris (Westworld). Also of importance; Kenny Loggins will be recording a new version of Danger Zone for the movie's soundtrack, likely with another more modern artist who has yet to be named. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available in the leadup to the release. This news was previously reported by Variety.