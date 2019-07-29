Kelly McGillis reveals she was not asked to return for Top Gun: Maverick. When Tom Cruise first announced the sequel was going to officially happen, it was unclear who would be back with him on the big screen. Val Kilmer was revealed to be returning pretty early on in the process, while many fans wondered if McGillis would be back as Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood. Now that the trailer has dropped, interest has grown in the upcoming sequel and fans are curious to know more about what they'll see in theaters next summer.

Kelly McGillis has been out of the spotlight for a number of years, but did express interest in returning for Top Gun: Maverick last year. McGillis played Charlie in the movie, a character based on real-life person Christine Fox who worked at the Miramar Naval Air Station. However, McGillis was not asked to return. She had this to say when asked if she was in the movie and will be attending any promotion for it.

"You know what, I don't know how to answer that because one, it hasn't happened. Two, if and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I'm doing, what's going on... I can't project what I would or wouldn't do in the future. I have no idea because I don't know where I'll be."

Michael Ironside will also not be returning for Top Gun: Maverick. The actor mentioned a beef with producer Jerry Bruckheimer partially being to blame. When it comes down to it, Kelly McGillis has not been working a whole lot over the past few years and has shifted her focus. As far as catching up with the rest of the original Top Gun cast, she admits she hasn't talked to very many people. McGillis explains.

"Movies are odd things. I don't really keep in touch with anybody. I think I've spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world."

Top Gun: Maverick features Jennifer Connelly as the female lead and Kelly McGillis is happy for her. Though she doesn't know her personally, McGillis says she's, "so glad that she got that opportunity," and states, "I'm glad for her." When asked about leaving the entertainment business, McGillis mentioned getting sober and raising her daughters. She had this to say.

Related: Miles Teller Talks Top Gun 2 and Trying to Keep Up with Tom Cruise

"I think just my priorities in life changed. It wasn't like a major decision that I made to leave, it was just that other things became more important. I love acting, I love what I do, I love doing theater, but I don't know. To me, my relationships to other people became far more important than my relationship to fame."

We're still a year away from Top Gun: Maverick even hitting theaters, so a lot could change before then. Maybe Tom Cruise will call Kelly McGillis up to see if she wants to appear in a cameo. It's not out of the question. Even Anthony Edwards has jokingly said he'd come back to play Ghost Goose, so anything could happen between now and then. But for now, McGillis will not be joining Cruise in the sequel. The interview with Kelly McGillis was originally conducted by Entertainment Tonight.