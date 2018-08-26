Filming is currently underway for Top Gun 2 and some new information has leaked about some of the awesome nicknames that the characters will have. The 1986 original includes the classic names Maverick, Goose, Iceman, Wolfman, Viper, Jester, Cougar, and Sundown. Director Joseph Kosinski is keeping that tradition alive for the sequel, which should make a lot of fans pretty happy to hear. In addition to the new nicknames, breakdowns of the characters have been released, shedding some more light on Top Gun 2.

The new casting breakdown for Top Gun 2 reveals that we're about to get introduced to the likes of Phoenix, Slayer, Payback, Fanboy, Warlock, Cyclone, Viking, Coyote, Lardo, Bob, and Harvard and Yale. Slayer is a pretty awesome throwback to the 80s and also the name of the world-famous thrash metal band. Warlock also has a pretty awesome 80s vibe to it as well and so does Lardo. But, who exactly are these characters and how do they fit into the sequel?

Slayer sounds like he might be the young version of Val Kilmer's Iceman in Top Gun 2. He's described as "cocky" and "self-righteous," but has the aviator skills to back it up. The character doesn't mind that he's disliked. As for Phoenix, she's a "whip-smart sassy extrovert." She's been through a lot and does things in her own way. Bob is a "straight-laced" guy with above average technical skills and could name every part of a fighter jet and explain what it does. His description also says that he could build a rocket ship, which is pretty cool.

Unfortunately, there's no character information for Cyclone and Warlock, so they're the mysteries of the new group. Lardo is the Warrant Officer of the Navy. He's described as "charming" and "gregarious," as well as being a technical expert. Payback isn't really a fleshed out character at this time and could be either male or female, but has to be at least 6' or taller. Fanboy is an intelligent weapons system officer. She also has an encyclopedic memory. Harvard and Yale are high energy fighter pilots and could be twin brothers. Viking is of Nordic ancestry and Coyote could be a male or female character who is a "sly and fierce" fighter pilot.

It has not been revealed who will portray these new characters in Top Gun 2, since they're still being cast at this point. The sequel stars Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connolly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, and Jay Ellis. Kenny Loggins is also returning to recreate "Danger Zone" for the soundtrack. As for a release date, Top Gun 2 will be flying into theaters on July 12th, 2019, 33 years after the original movie made its debut. You can check out the casting breakdown over at The Hollywood Reporter.