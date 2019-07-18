Paramount Pictures has revealed the first official poster for Top Gun: Maverick. It's San Diego Comic-Con time and, with many major studios opting to not attend the event this year, that has paved the way for Paramount to make a big impact. Not only did they bring a big showing for Terminator: Dark Fate to the convention, but they also revealed our first good look at this highly-anticipated sequel in the form of a teaser trailer and this new poster.

The poster gives fans exactly what they need to see. Tom Cruise, facing away, is looking to the sky, which has a fighter jet in the air. He's standing next to his motorcycle and, surely to the delight of those who have been waiting a very long time to see Maverick return to the silver screen, he's wearing the iconic bomber jacket that we all became familiar with in the 80s classic that helped to make Cruise a superstar. It's simple, yet incredibly effective. What more does one need to know when it comes to Top Gun 2?

As for the Top Gun 2 Comic-Con trailer, it similarly gives anyone who has been waiting for this sequel exactly what they're looking for. It's a whole lot of Tom Cruise flying around in fighter jets, while being grilled by a superior officer. We come to find out that Maverick hasn't really progressed much since we last saw him, opting to stay at the rank of Captain and content to just fly combat missions until he's either killed or forced to retire. What's remarkable is how very serious the tone is. When many people think of Top Gun, they probably think of a fun 80s movie with some heavy moments. The trailer makes things seem heavy. But hey, there are guys playing sports shirtless on the beach again, so we've got that to look forward to.

As teased in the first footage coming out of San Diego Comic-Con, The ensemble cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris. Val Kilmer is also set to reprise his role as Iceman, with Miles Teller portraying the son of Goose. Tom Cruise brought along a couple of his trusted collaborators for the ride. Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Tron: Legacy) is in the director's chair. There are several writers credited on the project, but Cruise recruited Mission: Impossible - Fallout writer/director Christopher McQuarrie to do some heavy rewrites late into the process. It marks the tenth movie, overall, they've collaborated on and, most of the time, it turns out well for everyone involved.

For those looking for the nostalgia factor, Kenny Loggins previously revealed that he will be recording a new version of Danger Zone for the soundtrack, with an unnamed modern artist joining him. So we've also got that to look forward to. Top Gun: Maverick is set to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2020, from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the new poster for yourself below.