Paramount has announced that the Top Gun: Maverick release date is being pushed to December. The highly anticipated sequel was set to originally fly into theaters on June 24th, but due to the world's current situation, the studio has decided to move the release date. This is just the latest big production that has seen a delay and it surely will not be the last as North America continues to remain indoors. For now, it looks like this will last until the end of April, at the very least, if everything goes as planned.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on December 23rd now, if all pans out. Movie theaters have started to estimate that they may be open in time for the summer, but it looks like most of the big movies have all gone to new release dates. Warner Bros. is holding strong with Wonder Woman 1984, which will be released in mid-August. Marvel Studios has not yet revealed when they will be putting out Black Widow.

In addition, Paramount has announced a new release date for A Quiet Place 2, which was originally supposed to have already hit theaters. The new date is September 4th. The studio is also hoping that movie theaters will be open by this summer by moving SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run to July 31st. This seems like a safe bet, but who knows what will be going on in just a few months. It's unclear if people will even want to go to the movies after all of this, at least for the foreseeable future.

Tom Cruise has been hyping Top Gun: Maverick for years now. When he first announced that work was actually being done, there weren't a whole lot of people who believed him, due to how vague he was. When originally asked about the sequel, he said there would be "jets" and "aircraft carriers," which didn't do a lot to raise excitement. However, when the studio officially announced that the movie was finally happening after over 30 years of waiting, fans really got excited. So far, this is the second release date change that the movie has been given since the initial announcement.

The first Top Gun: Maverick trailer was released last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, where Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance. The trailer, along with subsequent footage, has been met with excitement. They're truly looking to bring the sequel to the next level and it shows. However, will it have a good story? That's what everybody is wondering at the moment. We know the action and fighter jet scenes will be groundbreaking, but will it have a story attached? For now, we're going to have to wait a little bit longer than originally anticipated. The Top Gun: Maverick release date change was first reported by Variety.