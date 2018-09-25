Top Gun 2 began shooting this summer, and while we got a cool teaser when production first kicked off, we haven't really seen too much from set. That all changes today, as we get a few new images featuring star Tom Cruise suited up and ready to fly high as Maverick yet again.

Top Gun 2, which is actually just titled Maverick, is getting ready for a June 26, 2020 release date. That's two whole summers away, so we probably won't get a trailer until sometime in the middle of next year. That doesn't mean we can't get an advanced sneak peek at what to expect via some set images. These weren't leaked, though. They actually come from a very unique place.

The first Instagram photo that shows Tom Cruise as Maverick in the cockpit of his fighter jet arrives via filmmaker Luke Scott. He is the nephew of original Top Gun director Tony Scott and son to Blade Runner and Alien director Ridley Scott. He dropped this quick line along with this first glimpse at Maverick's big return.

"Set life #topgunmaverick #tomcruise #flighttraining."

He wasn't the only one dropping images from Top Gun 2, though. A couple of fans were able to get a look at Cruise on set, coming from individuals who had access to the military. One Tom Cruise fan named BB Quintin says this about obtaining a photo of Cruise in action.

"My uncle (who's in the Navy) got to see Tom Cruise working on the Next Top Gun movie aboard his ship."

Tom Cruise hasn't exactly had a lame duck career since the 80s. Quite the contrary, he's become one of the biggest stars on the planet and his latest effort, the sequel Mission Impossible - Fallout, was one of the summer's biggest hits. So he's not returning to the world of Top Gun to relive some glory days that have slipped past him in recent years. He truly wants to do the franchise justice. And he always seems genuinely exited to be bringing Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell back to life for another go around when ever he is asking about the project by the press.

Returning in the movie alongside Cruise is Val Kilmer as Iceman from the 1986 classic. Joining this massive ensemble cast over the past few months have been the likes of Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, and Ed Harris. The story this time around will show how pilots both old and new are adapting to drone warfare and technology. Joseph Kosinski, who directed Tom Cruise in Oblivion, is at the helm of this truly anticipated sequel.

Luke Scott is on set because he's doing some uncredited rewrites on the sequel, keeping the Maverick legacy in the family. His uncle Tony Scott was going to return to direct Top Gun 2, before he committed suicide in 2012. His unexpected death put Top Gun 2 on indefinite hold, with five years passing before Paramount got everything back in place and ready to go.

You can take a look at Tom Cruise as Maverick sitting in his jet, as well as shooting at a U.S. Naval base thanks to Luke Scott's Twitter and a couple of happy go lucky fans.