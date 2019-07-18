Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to hand-deliver the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick. Needless to say, the internet has been going crazy for the first official look at Cruise as Maverick in over thirty years. The trailer is full of the need for speed and there are plenty of callbacks to the original movie. Playing piano in what is assumed to be the Miramar bar, Maverick riding his motorcycle with a huge grin on his face, defiance, and shirtless sports on the beach are just some of the points of familiarity.

The shirtless volleyball scene in the original Top Gun is iconic. It's set to Kenny Loggins' song "Playing with the Boys" and is one of the more memorable parts of the movie in popular culture. When asked about the potential of the scene returning in Top Gun 2: Maverick, Tom Cruise said, "(There) may be a volleyball scene. Maybe. We'll see." That was way back in 2017 when the movie was first announced and many thought Cruise was kidding.

However, now that the first trailer for Top Gun 2: Maverick premiered at SDCC, we now know that Tom Cruise was not kidding about the volleyball scene. However, there are some changes to bring it to 2019. The shirts are still gone and the sweat is still glimmering, but it looks like the boys will be playing football this time around. Maybe a volleyball scene would have been too redundant, or maybe football is just the sport of choice for fighter pilots who are in training. Hopefully, we'll get some answers when the movie hits theaters next summer.

Another piece of nostalgia tucked into the Top Gun 2: Maverick comic-con trailer is the very familiar score from Harold Faltermyer. Tom Cruise had previously revealed that Faltermyer would be returning and fans of the original movie were pretty happy about that. Throughout the latest trailer, teases of the "Top Gun Anthem" are played, giving a very familiar vibe to the new footage and keeping it grounded in the same world. Faltermyer won a Grammy Award in 1987 for Best Pop Instrumental Performance. Long-time Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens performed the electric guitar work on the track.

There's a lot to unpack from the Maverick trailer, which arrived with the first Top Gun 2 poster and we should get a better idea of what to expect as the movie gets closer to its release date. When the movie was delayed, many fans were disappointed, but it's beginning to look like it will be well-worth the wait when all is said and done. As for those fans who were hoping for more volleyball, this might be one of those apples vs. oranges debates. They're both fruits, but they're very different from each other, just like football and volleyball. You can check out the shirtless volleyball scene thanks to the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel.