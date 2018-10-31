It looks like Tom Cruise has brought in one of his favorite collaborators to help polish up the script for Top Gun 2: Maverick. Christopher McQuarrie, who most recently wrote/directed Mission: Impossible - Fallout, has been brought on board to do a little additional script work on the highly-anticipated sequel to the 80s classic that helped make Cruise a star. Since the movie was recently delayed by a full year, it apparently gave them a bit of time to some polishing. What's another year for those who have been waiting to see this since 1986?

During a recent interview, while they didn't touch on the topic too much, Tom Cruise revealed that Christopher McQuarrie has been brought in to work on Top Gun 2: Maverick. This isn't meant to be cause for concern. The main script is done. It appears as though McQuarrie is just going to be adding some touches and doing a punch-up. And why not? Paramount has benefited greatly from this pairing in the past. As Tom Cruise noted in the interview when it was pointed out that Mission: Impossible - Fallout is their third movie in the franchise together, this is going to be their tenth collaboration overall.

"And our ninth film together. Top Gun's our tenth."

As of right now, it looks like Christopher McQuarrie isn't there to do any uncredited directing or anything along those lines. Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Tom Cruise on Oblivion, is in the director's chair for this one. But still, having Mcquarrie's touch, given his recent track record, can't be a bad thing. The Mummy aside, Edge of Tomorrow and the last two Mission movies have been outstanding. These guys have a good thing going.

Top Gun 2 has been in the works for a long time and, to date, it's credited writers include Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller and Zack Stentz. At this point, it's tough to say whose ideas have actually made it into the script that the creative team is working with for the shoot. Production initially kicked off on the sequel over the summer and the cast has been growing ever since. The studio still hasn't shared much in the way of plot details, but the story will see a new bunch of flight recruits being trained in an age that increasingly relies on drone technology. Miles Teller (Whiplash) has been brought on board to play Goose's son, who will be mentored by Maverick.

Other cast members include Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris, with Val Kilmer reprising his role as Iceman. Hopefully, Christopher McQuarrie can add that extra little something that this movie needs to make it worth the wait. Top Gun: Maverick is set to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2020. This news was first reported by Empire.