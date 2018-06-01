There's apparently no points for second place, according to the Navy in a new "feud" with the Air Force. The good natured feud all started when Tom Cruise shared the first image from Top Gun 2 on social media. The long-awaited sequel has finally began filming, over 30 years after the debut of the original film. Cruise's Maverick is in the United States Navy in the movie and famously used the F-14 Tomcat fighter jet in the original film, which has since been retired. The United States Air Force responded to the announcement of Top Gun 2 by humble bragging about the speed of their F-15 fighter jet.

The Air Force is not represented in the original Top Gun, which may have led to some jealously over the years. Yesterday, Tom Cruise announced that Top Gun 2, aka Top Gun: Maverick has officially started filming and the Air Force took the time to poke some fun at the fighter jets used in the film. According to the picture that Cruise posted, the sequel will be utilizing the F-18 Hornet, which isn't as fast as the Air Force's F-15E Strike Eagle. The Air Force official Twitter account posted.

"If Maverick really had a need for speed, he could hop into one of our F-15E Strike Eagles! #DYK: They have a top speed of 1,875 miles per hour."

In a very clever response to the Air Force tweet, the Navy took some inspiration from Top Gun's Slider character, noting "Remember, boys, no points for second place." However, the Air Force wasn't finished schooling everybody about the F-15E Strike Eagle and claimed to not know anything about the second place talk. It's pretty funny to see the United States military having a fun "feud" on social media over an 80s movie. The Air Force responded by saying, "The F-15 knows nothing about this second place thing you speak of. Check the scoreboard!"

Technically, the Air Force is right about the speeds of the F-15E Strike Eagle beating the F-18 Hornet and even the F-14 Tomcat. However, the Navy is the clear winner here since Maverick is a Naval fighter pilot in Top Gun 2. Again, there's no mention of the Air Force in the original Top Gun, which might sting after all of these years. But as far as speed is concerned, the F-15E is the fighter jet of choice and would more than likely be Maverick's weapon of choice.

The need for speed is a real thing for Top Gun 2 and Tom Cruise who was spotted training for the role last summer. While the "feud" between the Air Force and Navy is pretty funny, there's still the one-sided feud between Val Kilmer and Cruise. Fans are hoping to see the return of Kilmer's Iceman in Top Gun 2, but it's looking highly unlikely, mostly because of a reported rumor that Cruise and Kilmer did not get along during the filming of the first movie. Val Kilmer doesn't hold a grudge and is ready to return, but it's unclear if he'll be back. While we wait to see, you can check out the United States Military poking fun at each other below, thanks to the Air Force Twitter account.

If Maverick really had a need for speed, he could hop into one of our F-15E Strike Eagles! #DYK: They have a top speed of 1,875 miles per hour. https://t.co/RQtJoWfGJo — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) May 31, 2018

The F-15 knows nothing about this “second place” thing you speak of. Check the scoreboard! #Undefeatedhttps://t.co/tOj6GZ9Ei4 — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) May 31, 2018

Can the Air Force takeoff from a warship anywhere in the world?#dangerzone — USMC Recruiting (@USMarineCorps) June 1, 2018