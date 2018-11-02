Top Gun 2: Maverick set images show Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly recreating the famous motorcycle scene from the first movie. It's 32 years later, and Cruise looks pretty much the same as he did in the original film while taking Connelly for a spin on Maverick's Kawasaki Ninja H2, which isn't really known for hosting passengers. Much like Maverick, that bike has the need for speed. However, the two look to be enjoying themselves in the latest set photos from the highly anticipated sequel.

Tom Cruise's Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is now a captain in Top Gun 2 as seen by the patch on his trademark bomber jacket. In addition to the jacket, Cruise is also wearing the aviator sunglasses, and truly looks remarkably similar to how he did during the filming of the first Top Gun. Jennifer Connelly is on the back of the bike, also wearing a bomber jacket and looking very youthful as well. In a separate photo, she can be seen giving Cruise a kiss on the cheek.

Jennifer Connelly was first announced as the female lead in Top Gun 2 back in July. At the time, Tom Cruise said that we'll have to wait and see the sequel to understand why Connelly was the perfect actress for the job, noting that she's "talented" and "vibrant." Connelly is playing a single mother who runs a local bar near the Navy base where Maverick works. Looking at the pictures of the two actors on the motorcycle and it's hard not to think of Kelly McGillis, who will reportedly not be back for Top Gun 2, even after expressing interest.

It was recently announced that Top Gun 2 is getting pushed back an entire year, and then revealed earlier this week that Christopher McQuarrie is reuniting with Tom Cruise to work on the script for the sequel. The duo have worked together many times over the years and the addition of McQuarrie wasn't seen as a shock to anybody. The script is mostly finished, so it's believed that McQuarrie is just coming on to do some fine-tuning to get the sequel ready for takeoff. However, it doesn't seem like this new addition will get the sequel into theaters any quicker, which is a shame.

In addition to Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly, Top Gun 2 also includes the return of Val Kilmer, alongside Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Manny Jacinto, Lewis Pullman, and Thomasin McKenzie. The sequel was supposed to hit theaters next summer, but the delay has moved the release date to June 26th, 2020. The extra time will reportedly give filmmakers the chance to work out the logistics of filming flight sequences with new technology and planes, according to the studio. At least filming is still taking place. While we wait for some more news regarding Top Gun 2 from Paramount, you can check out the new set photos below.

Tom Cruise & Jennifer Connelly TOP GUN 2 https://t.co/s4Q2IDYJxapic.twitter.com/JJjdpOvM98 — cinelander (@cinelander) November 2, 2018