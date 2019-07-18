The Top Gun: Maverick trailer just landed at San Diego Comic-Con, giving those in attendance a look at the upcoming sequel. Previously, it had been reported Paramount was planning some kind of presence for the movie at SDCC, although this seemed to be just a rumor after the full schedule was released with no mention of Maverick. Fortunately, the studio had something in mind for fans after all, starting the hype about a year ahead of the sequel's release. While the presented Comic-Con footage may leave those who saw it wanting more, the countdown to the premiere has now begun, and we'll soon enough likely be seeing much more from the movie ourselves in the months ahead.

Maverick is coming along at the perfect time, as new sequels to classic movies are proving to be the newest trend in Hollywood. It's also been made clear they can be highly profitable, as filmgoers are willing to pay big bucks for nostalgia. Despite its popularity and success, Top Gun was one of those beloved classics from the 80s which somehow was never given any kind of sequel. Directed by Tony Scott, the original movie first hit theaters in 1986 and was met with tremendous box office success. Starring Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, the movie follows a group of aspiring naval pilots competing to be the best at the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School.

As we see in this Comic-Con trailer, the upcoming sequel is set 34 years after the events of the original Top Gun, bringing back both Cruise and Kilmer to reprise their roles. Now, Maverick is the new flight instructor of the Top Gun school, and it's time for him to pass the torch to the next hotshot naval pilot. In particular, he mentors the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards in the original movie), who's now grown up and looking to do his father proud. The role of Brad Bradshaw, Goose's son, will be played by Fantastic Four star Miles Teller. Most fans of the original can probably agree that this is the best route to go in for a sequel. While it's necessary to see some new pilots honing their craft this time around, it just wouldn't feel like a Top Gun sequel without the returns of both Cruise and Kilmer.

Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy) is directing Maverick, using a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren Singer. In addition to Cruise, Kilmer, and Teller, the cast also features Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, and Manny Jacinto. Cruise is also producing, along with Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

We've been seeing tons of new content coming out of SDCC to start anticipating, including trailers for Terminator: Dark Fate, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and It: Chapter Two. Still, for fans of the original Top Gun, Maverick is among the most exciting of the upcoming movies to be featured at the event. Top Gun: Maverick will land in theaters everywhere on June 26, 2020, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.