Transformers and Top Gun have collided in a brand new collaboration between Hasbro and Paramount Pictures. A new robot, Maverick, in the classic toy line has been revealed in honor of the classic Tom Cruise 80s flick. The move also comes ahead of this year's sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which is set to hit theaters in December.

Maverick is a new Autobot that will be hitting shelves this fall. The figure turns into an F-14 but, in its robot form, looks like it was ripped straight from the early days of the robots n disguise. The official Transformers Instagram page revealed a series of images showcasing the new character, as wel as the packaging. The images were shared with the following caption.

"He feels the need...the need for speed! Maverick converts into the classic Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat from Top Gun and is the latest Transformers collaboration...and yes, a volleyball is included!"

This is yet another collaboration that Hasbro has made in recent months with its Transformers lineup. Most recently, the company revealed a new Back to the Future inspired figure named Gigawatt in honor of the movie's 35th anniversary. IDW will also be publishing a comic book miniseries featuring the character. As of right now, Maverick won't be getting the comic book treatment, but that could certainly change. A description of the figure from Hasbro's website reads as follows.

"Worlds collide in this Transformers-Top Gun mash-up pack! The iconic Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet from the Top Gun film is now a Transformers robot, called Maverick! And who makes a better wingman than a Transformers robot? He's always ready to go vertical in jet mode or dominate a slow-mo volleyball montage in robot mode. This Maverick robot figure features movie-inspired details, folding jet wings, and includes 4 missile accessories that can be mounted on figure's arms in robot mode and under wings in jet mode. Also includes a screen-inspired miniature pilot on motorcycle accessory. Converts from robot to jet mode in 25 steps."

As for Top Gun: Maverick, the movie has been in the works for years and marks Tom Cruise's return to one of his most iconic roles. The sequel was originally supposed to arrive in June. However, with the ongoing theater closure, Paramount pushed the release to December. That will time out nicely with the release of this new figure, as it will hit shelves a couple of months before the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

On the big screen, several Transformers projects are in the works, including an animated movie with Josh Cooley, a possible Beast Wars spin-off and Bumblebee 2. Netflix is also gearing up to release the first part in its War for Cybertron trilogy later this month. Those interested in getting one of these Maverick figures can pre-order one now. It retails for $49.99 and is expected to begin shipping on October 7. Pre-orders are available while supplies last over at HasbroPulse.com.